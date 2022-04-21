Connect with us

Phuket

Another Phuket event to draw tourists will have mini hot air balloons

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Mini hot air balloons, photo by PR Phuket.

Phuket officials plan yet ANOTHER event to draw in tourists and rake in cash for locals devastated by the government’s reaction to Covid-19. This upcoming event, called “Phi Muang Nong’s House” will be held Friday through Sunday, April 22-24, from 5pm onwards, at Sarasin Bridge… the 300 metre bridge which connects mainland Phuket and Phang Nga. What’s the event’s main feature? Mini hot air balloons!

Another hot balloon event was held in Kathu, next door to the British International School, on an open field about 5 years ago, including a local music festival and food (that field is now a new housing development).

Phuket Vice Governor Anuphap attended the press launch for the event, along with the vice president of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation. The PPAO is organising the event. The PPAO’s vice president, Wiwat Jindapol, said this will be the first time ever having mini hot air balloons on Sarasin Bridge.

“Visitors can take photos with a 30 metre long tunnel of lights, as well as a colourful replica of the mini air balloon on stage”.

As with all similar events in Phuket this year, fresh seafood and other local products will also be sold, and there will be a concert and live entertainment. Wiwat said in addition to helping revitalise the Phuket’s fractured tourism economy, the event will also help “build relationships between our brothers and sisters of Phuket and Phang Nga”.

Phuket officials have organised several festivals in the past few months, aiming to provide income to local farmers and food sellers. Two seafood festivals have been held in the island province this year, one the Roi Rim Lay festival, and a new one called the ‘Tasitval‘. Roi Rim Lay featured live ‘Luk Thung’ Thai folk music, in addition to seafood.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-04-21 13:10
    1 hour ago, Thaiger said: What’s the event’s main feature? Mini hot air balloons! Oh …. It’s election time, a gathering of all the little politicians 🤣🤣🤣
    image
    riclag
    2022-04-21 13:14
    Imagine how appropriate it would be to have a taxi shaped hot air balloon and charge 1k bht per rider .
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

