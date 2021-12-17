Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 event announced in Phuket

Phuket officials are promising a spectacular New Year’s Eve party as they finish preparations for the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022” event. The event is planned to be a show of joy that will instil confidence and desire in potential tourists who will see the fun and the safety of the event and be encouraged to travel to Thailand.

Phuket is one of 5 provinces that has received permission to hold New Year’s Eve events and will do so following strict health and safety Covid-19 prevention measures to ensure that the event is a success as an enjoyable event and a show of Covid-19 safety prowess.

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong hosted a press conference yesterday to officially announce the event to be held in Play Laem Saphan Hin on December 31. While details of attractions and performers were not announced, there was noticeably no mention of Andrea Bocelli, who was said to be confirmed for the event (though his ticket sales website has no mention of it) before the government’s embarrassing admission that they had announced Bocelli and Thai native K-Pop mega-star Lisa as headliners before actually attempting to contact her to ask.

The event will require all participants and attendees to be fully vaccinated and show a negative Covid-19 antigen test taken within the last 72 hours before being admitted to the party and will register with the QQ app to track the number of people attending safely.

The event is laid out to allow about 730 people to be in immediate attendance at the front of the main stage, while big-screen displays will project the performers to surrounding areas further back around the beach.

Phuket’s Vice Governor said he is confident that this set-up and the organisation of the event will allow a safe and successful New Year’s countdown. He said guidelines will be submitted to the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee on Monday for review and approval.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE