Thailand

Tourism Minister: “Maybe we should’ve confirmed Lisa first”

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Thai government apologised for announcing superstar Lisa playing before she was booked. (via YouTube screenshot)

In a rare apology from the government, Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakan says they announced that Blackpink megastar Lisa would play a New Year’s event without considering any details (like if she was available or interested). After the bold announcement of a massive countdown party to call global attention to Thailand reopening to tourism, multiple government agencies and figures announced a blockbuster concert with opera star Andrea Bocelli and record-breaking K-Pop superstar Lisa.

But in a statement issued yesterday by South Korea’s YG Entertainment, they said essentially, “thanks for the offer, but no,” confirming that Buri Ram native Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban will not be performing in Thailand this New Year’s Eve. It is unclear if the pop star was even approached about appearing before announcements saying they planning on her performing at the party were circulated.

The Tourism Minister says he learned from the very public embarrassing snafu and is now refraining from any speculation about tenor Andrea Bocelli performing without Lisa, though earlier reporting said that the opera legend had already confirmed the gig. Many are still baffled by the choice and question how many opera fans are around Phuket and whether even arguably the biggest star of the genre would draw a sizable crowd to a New Year’s party.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul chimed in on the controversy, saying he doesn’t think the awkward mistake will have any effect on Thailand’s reputation. He said the reopening will continue unchanged and unaffected, and the baseless announcement of Lisa’s appearance would have no sway on people’s confidence in Thailand.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Recent comments:
image
palooka
2021-10-29 17:22
3 minutes ago, Jackson said: 🤣🤣🤣 Pure comedy. This has already been a good comedy show for me. Pure arrogance. Showcases their stupidity.
image
Bob20
2021-10-29 17:26
"maybe we should’ve confirmed Lisa first" Maybe they should have done a lot of things...
image
Griff1315
2021-10-29 17:31
3 minutes ago, Bob20 said: "maybe we should’ve confirmed Lisa first" Maybe they should have done a lot of things... Yeah like keeping their tanks parked up back in 2014. The country would be a much better place without them…
image
Johno
2021-10-29 18:02
Once again bad planning and mismanagement about 8 weeks only from NYE...and an elderly opera singer to cash in ??? Is there nobody competant in charge of any thing..
image
Bob20
2021-10-29 18:08
4 minutes ago, Johno said: Once again bad planning and mismanagement about 8 weeks only from NYE...and an elderly opera singer to cash in ??? Is there nobody competant in charge of any thing.. No. (That wasn't rhetorical was it?)
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Advertise onThe Thaiger

