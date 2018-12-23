87 year old bedridden woman killed in Phuket fire | The Thaiger

Phuket
87 year old bedridden woman killed in Phuket fire
An 87 year old elderly, bedridden woman was burnt to death last night in a house fire in Phuket Town.
The Phuket City Police were notified of the fire in Soi Cherng Keeree in Phuket Town at 7.10pm Saturday night.
Police, emergency responders and firefighters arrived to find the wooden house with a zinc/steel roof ablaze. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to control the fire.
Inside the burnt house they found the burnt body of the 87 woman, Ammara Khwanmueang, who had been bedridden. Her remains were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.
Neighbors told police that the woman had lived in the house for a long time. She didn’t have any children. Relatives were always visiting her house to take care her. At the time of the fire she was alone in the house, according to police.
Police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of the fire and questioning her relatives.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Opinion
OPINION – The devil is in the detail. Phuket tourism
“Last year Phuket International Airport hosted a record number of passenger arrivals both on overseas and domestic flights exceeding 8.4 million.” – Bill Barnett, c9hotelworks.com
An article appeared this week providing a misleading, dare I say ‘fake’, impression about the current tourist situation in Phuket. Given the highly selective and well-timed photos you would think that Phuket has been deserted by tourists and the place is a ghost town.
“The streets are barren and the high season has failed to arrive.”
“A devastating analysis – mostly via pictures – appeared on Facebook.”
“Expensive Phuket dead as a dodo this high season.”
PHOTO: Facebook Jimmy Elizabeth
The article was high on opinion and anecdotes but low in facts or information from industry players.
Far from being an apologist for the ‘enthusiastic’ numbers sometimes provided by Thai authorities, The Thaiger is simply interested in the facts. So let’s just state the actual situation for the public record.
Phuket’s high season, so far, appears anecdotally, to be down on recent record years. But we’re talking up to 10% max, a long way from the ‘ghost town’ status that was painted by the article. Phuket has recorded a steady growth in tourists – 10-20% annually – for the past decade.
As usual, the situation is ‘lumpy’ with many hotels reporting that they’re booked out for the Christmas/New Year period, others still have rooms available. There has been an adjustment in the tourist mix, for sure, with some of the high numbers of Chinese tourists softening with other markets, including past European, Indian and Japanese tourists, filling spaces left by the Chinese.
The Thaiger can confidently assert that tourists are still coming to Phuket, in high numbers. We contacted a random selection of hotels and got the following anecdotal responses…
Mat Christie Hindmarch, Director of Hotel and Resorts, AKSARA Collection, noted that it was lovely to see Patong so busy both daytime and nighttime last weekend during his daily drive-through the coastal tourist town.
“It has been slightly sluggish this year in comparison with last. Thai tourism is facing challenges with, for example, the very strong Thai Baht, BREXIT (to a small extent as UK guests are holding onto their cash at the moment waiting to see what actually happens), Scandinavia, especially Sweden too has seen issues with their own currency making overseas travel more expensive than ever.
“The Russian market has fallen with very last minute sales and some heavy discounting needed to attract customers. Some operators put this down to the lack of slots at HKT international airport resulting in them having to head to Krabi instead,” said Mat.
“We’ve had a strong 2018, except for the past two months when we’ve seen about 15% drop in our numbers year-on-year. But bookings are strong from now to Christmas, about the same as last year, and then booked out until mid-January with strong bookings up until April. Certainly the Chinese numbers have dropped off but we’re still getting a lot of the FIT travellers from China who book us through Chinese travel Apps. – Phoebe Collins
Another hotel operator, who asked not to be named, said, “For this year, we are actually seeing the same ‘average room rate’ as for 2017 however the number of occupied rooms is down approximately 10% year on year. We are also seeing a swing towards a third adult sharing a room more than before.
“November, one of our resorts closed the month OVER budget and over last year figures, whilst the other did see drop in occupancy mainly due to some markets being maybe over confident with their start of high season projections”, he said.
Speaking about the Chinese market, Mat Christie Hindmarch said that the drop in Chinese tourists was been mostly affected by recent events, “however, we have already closed out during the Chinese New Year at one of our resorts with the Chinese agents trying to secure ‘pre buy’ during this time.
“Recent trips to China produced positive results and new agents are coming to work with us here in Phuket. Agents told us that they expect a strong bounce-back at Chinese New Year to previous figures.
c9hotelworks.com Managing Director Bill Barnett says that, while total numbers have fallen slightly, Phuket is still a lot busier than the ‘dead as a dodo’ article makes out…
“Last year Phuket International Airport hosted a record number of passenger arrivals both on overseas and domestic flights exceeding 8.4 million. Putting 2018 into perspective, we have looked at latest actual numbers for January through October and factoring in current trends anticipate that full year 2018 will see close to 9.0 million passenger arrivals. This would be an 8% increase in year-on-year traffic. and not bad. considering the impact of the mid-year boat sinking episode. Good news, Phuket is far from dead.”
Last Saturday night this writer had to drive around Patong to get to the opening of a new rooftop club and it took about 35 minutes to get along Beach Road to the venue, opposite Loma Park. The traffic was as bad as usual during a bust period.
We also note that Phuket’s roads are as busy as would be expected for this time of the year so the roads are clogged with the usual tour coaches and passenger vans ferrying tourists to various destinations. There’s certainly no drop off in the number of vehicles on the road.
TEAFFIC ALERT- PHUKETSlow, slow traffic coming into and leaving Patong on the Patong Hill Road. Patience needed. It’s moving but going to be a slow plod in either direction for a few hours.
Posted by The Thaiger on Thursday, December 20, 2018
We’ve also had people sending us pictures of long Immigration queues, a sign that the planes are certainly still arriving full of tourists. The airport was certainly busy on Monday evening – these photos sent to us by a reader around 10.30pm. He reported that he’s seen the airport busier but said it was still busy.
PHOTO: Phuket International Airport passenger departure lounge area
But we acknowledge that there are some businesses who are finding it difficult to attract customers. Businesses who have operated in places like Patong for the past decade have seen a remarkable change in the tourist mix, shopping habits and expectations of tourists. Many have failed to adapt and shun the changes necessary to keep up with the evolving arrivals.
We should also acknowledge that there is huge room for improvement in many of the services and infrastructure. Did anyone say ‘taxis’ or ‘public transport’?
At the same time there has been a huge surge in new hotels, tour operators, tour boats AND island traffic. There is a lot of new infrastructure underway and many new investments in the pipeline over the next five years.
Addressing the ‘expensive’ label, Phuket’s costs have risen, along with all major Thai holiday venues. You can cherry pick a few examples of high costs (taxis, tuk tuks and beach road restaurants) but, as an eight year expat, I can’t really notice any huge changes in the general cost of living for weekly food shopping, accommodation or daily costs.
We enjoy a bit of good-spirited Pattaya v Phuket competition but the article was simply incorrect and designed to give a false impression of the tourist situation in the Pearl of the Andaman.
Phuket
Phuket’s most romantic dinner at Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa
A Unique Experience – Amy Bensema
Looking for a memorable dining experience while in Phuket? Today, we had the chance to dine at Nakalay Beachfront Dining by Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa.
The dining experience offers up the chance to enjoy a unique romantic beachfront dinner in an idyllic setting. Perfect for couples seeking a romantic evening by the sea, Phuket’s Most Romantic Dinner.
Upon arrival, we were whisked away through the sprawling, verdant grounds of Thavorn BeachVillage Resort & Spa to an absolutely stunning location.
Set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Nakalay Bay, we were escorted to a simple, yet elegant, private candle-lit beach cabana.
Made of bamboo and draped in flowing white linens, the beach cabana oozed romance.
The sound of the waves lapping against the shore, the beautiful cotton candy sunset skies and the unrivaled views across the bay of Patong truly created a charming, cozy setting.
The arrival of the welcome drink set the tone for the evening as guests settled in, relaxed and anticipated the scrumptious meal to come.
Phuket’s Most Romantic Dinner involves three courses. A fresh, crispy salad of assorted greens and vegetables served with a basket of bread begins the culinary journey. Judging by its freshness, it is easy to see that a lot of care has gone into the preparation of the food. The second course consists of the main meal and is based on menu choice – the Turf Side, the Surf Side or the Surf and Turf.
The heaping platter is absolutely tantalising and overflowing with choice cuts of meat which have been grilled to perfection, and succulent seafood specialities native to the region including Phuket lobster, and tender squid. There is enough variety on each of the set menus to really entice the palate and enjoy the diverse tastes. Dessert and a lush plate of sweet tropical fruits are served last, accompanied by perhaps another cocktail or strong aromatic coffee.
Each beach cabana is assigned a personal waiter or waitress who ensures all of the guests needs are met. Little touches like monitoring that water glasses are always full, rearranging the candles for more light, and a thorough explanation of each menu item really set the pace.
Phuket’s Most Romantic Dinner is of very high standard, and the exceptional service only adds to the already out-standing experience.
Overall, the Nakalay Beachfront Dining by Thavorn Village Beach Resort & Spa left us spoilt for choice.
The fantastic landscape of the location really adds to the romantic aura of the candle-lit private beach cabana and the thoughtfulness put into the destination dining experience is truly special.
Phuket’s Most Romantic Dinner features three set menus to choose from including the Turf Side, the Surf Side or the Surf and Turf menu. Each romantic dinner set is accompanied by a myriad of side choices including seafood cocktails, rustic baked potatoes, bread basket and sweet tropical fruits, most of which are native to Phuket.
For those looking to indulge in a bottle of wine, the nearby beach bar is sure to please with its outstanding wine list and variety of drinks & spirits to choose from.
Nakalay Beach Dining by Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa is excellent value for this type of unique, romantic dining experience in an exceptional beachside location.
For more information, please visit HERE.
Phuket
Two suspects arrested with drugs in Phuket
Police have arrested two suspects with 4,187 methamphetamine pills and 65.04 grams of crystal methamphetamine this week.
Police arrested 31 year old Sorrawit ‘Ball’ Singkornrat from Phuket and 22 year old Lalita ‘Aui’ Boonchadoo from Roi-et at a department store in Phuket Town.
Police seized the 4,187 methamphetamine pills and 65.04 grams of crystal methamphetamine after they arrested the two suspects who they alleged had kept drugs in the department store before selling to others.
Sorrawit admitted that he had bought drugs from a dealer in Chiang Rai. The drugs were then shipped to Phuket.
The pair have been taken to the Phuket City Police Station where they have been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
OPINION – The devil is in the detail. Phuket tourism
Happy ending for Malaysian tourist at Betong immigration
UPDATE: Indonesian tsunami – toll rises to 62
87 year old bedridden woman killed in Phuket fire
Bangkokians advised to stay inside until smog clears
20 Indonesian volcanoes showing activity
TSUNAMI: “There were two waves” – Norwegian volcano photographer
More than 300 involved in search for missing two year old
Tsunami in Indonesia kills 20, many more injured
Phuket’s most romantic dinner at Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa
Orient Express luxury brand announces first hotel in Mahankhon
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Hospitalised British backpacker to fly home on Christmas Day
Authorities struggle to find solutions for the BKK smog
Thai artist uses sex workers’ hair to make social critique in BKK installation
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Pattaya23 hours ago
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
-
Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Second victim emerges in horrific Saraburi gang-rape
-
Bangkok4 days ago
A Sarburi father alleges gang rape of his 12 year old daughter. A policeman called her a ‘slut’.
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
“Chiang Mai red buses are a rip-off” – Ratchanont Suprakob
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Thai arrested over refusing to return a tourist’s lost phone
-
Phuket22 hours ago
Phuket’s most romantic dinner at Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa
-
Phuket2 days ago
Cherng Talay Police narrowly escape injury after drunk driver plows through checkpoint – VIDEO
-
Thailand3 days ago
Baby elephant saved after being snared in a hunter’s trap
You must be logged in to post a comment Login