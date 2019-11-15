85 year old Swiss man drowns off Mai Khao Beach, Phuket | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Phuket Yacht Haven, ready for the inaugural Thailand Charter Week – asia-marine.net

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has signed up as a Supporting Sponsor of the first Thailand Charter Week in a huge boost for the inaugural six-day event, held at Phuket Yacht Haven from tomorrow to November 21. Organisers were also facing the ‘good problem’ of over demand for berths, especially after a series of large yachts signed up in the lead-up to the event.

The Thailand Charter Week is Asia’s first international charter show for industry professionals only, a ‘B2B’ event for charter brokers, central agents, luxury travel agents and tour operators to meet local agencies and discover leading charter yachts operating in Thailand and the rest of Southeast Asia.

The iconic 41.3m Ocean Emerald is the largest boat in the line-up and will exhibit at Yacht Haven four years after appearing in the movie remake of Point Break. The yacht often berths in Pattaya, is represented by Camper & Nicholsons, and is available for charter in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.

Launched by Rodriguez Yachts in 2009, the 135ft motor yacht was designed by Norman Foster and has five suites for 12 guests, a bar, jacuzzi and enormous exterior decks for entertaining.

PHOTO: Ocean Emerald

At 31.6m in length, Silverlining is the biggest sailing yacht in the line-up and is represented by Fraser. A Sparkman & Stephens design, the 104ft yacht was launched in 2011 and has cruised more than 50,000nm, visiting more than 40 countries. Now based in Phuket, the yacht features two saloons and four guest cabins.

The 31.5m Aveline, a Maiora 31DP motor yacht, is a recent addition to the show by Northrop & Johnson and newly available for charter in the 2019/20 season.

Other newcomers include the 29.5m Mia Kai, which is represented by Ocean Independence and had an extensive interior refit in 2017, and the 29.5m Lady Eileen II, a motor yacht built by Taiwan’s New Ocean Yachts and represented by Yacht Sourcing.

Built by renowned Turkish yard Bilgin in 2007, Mia Kai had an extensive interior refit in 2017. The yacht features four guest cabins, including two almost equally sized, full-beam master suites, while the sun deck features an al fresco dining area, jacuzzi, bar and high-tech sound system.

Motor yachts include the 27m Baglietto Ajao, 27m Thai-built wooden boat Maha Bhetra, 25m Azimut 80 Mirage, 23m Sunseeker Maxxx, 22m Chowa, 21m Riva Aria Blue, 20m Cheoy Lee L’Orientale, 18m Princess Mayavee, 18m Princess Shard 1, 17m Azimut Pillars Spirit and 15m Sea Princess.

Sailing catamarans include the 19m Lagoon 62 Jyohana and 16m Lagoon 52F Blue Moon – the latter launched in 2018 – a 16m Andaman 50 and a 15m Moorings 4800, while Super Mario is a 15m powercat.

Companies exhibiting on land include Sevenstar Yacht Transport, Southeast Asia Pilot, Yacht Sourcing, Corsair Marine/Seawind Catamarans, Port Takola Yacht Marina, Zodiac ribs and Advance Yachting.

Matthew Na Nagara, Chairman of the Thai Yachting Business Association, the event organiser, says the event is designed to show the amazing appeal of Thailand’s yacht tourism industry and its spectacular coastlines, islands, beaches and marine life.

“The Thailand Charter Week is building up nicely, with more large yachts signed up in the last couple of months and challenging us to find ways to accommodate them all. We have a full calendar of events for the show, including some great trips into the beautiful areas surrounding Phuket, and are confident that this first edition will prove a success.”

The event’s partner hotels include The Slate and Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket on the island’s west coast, and Como Point Yamu on the east coast, while Coconut Village will host a beach party.

www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com