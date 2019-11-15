American fugitive, Bart Helmus, taken off life support in Sa Kaew hospital | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Sanook

A well-known restauranteur in Samut Prakan, south east of Bangkok, 61 year old Ekkaphat, has filed a report with the Samut Prakan Police over a missing 5 million baht from his bank account.

Ekkaphat told police that he had previously deposited 5 million baht into a bank in the Bangpoo Industrial Estate. He went to update his bankbook and found the account had been closed and his 5 million baht was missing.

Shocked, Ekkaphat asked the bank where his money had gone and they informed him the money was transferred to a new account that was also in his name. After the transfer of the total funds, 2.5 million baht was withdrawn by someone who allegedly forged Ekkaphat’s signature.

Sanook report that, as of yesterday, Ekkaphat was at the Samut Paknam Hospital as a result of extreme stress, high blood pressure, and fainting spells. While Sanook were speaking to Ekkaphat, he received a phone call from a woman who claimed to be an employee of the bank in question. According to the report, she promised that the bank would take full responsibility for the incident. The woman also asked for permission to visit Ekkaphat.

Soon after, the bank representative arrived at the hospital with a fruit basket. She insisted that the bank HQ will take care of the problem but they needed to investigate if there was any money left in the account. After speaking to Ekkaphat alone, the woman left the ward and returned to her car without answering any questions to the waiting media.

The only statement made was that she had talked to Ekkaphat and an agreement was made.

Police say they have now issued a summons for the bank branch manager and employees but have yet to receive a full report and transaction dates from the bank.

“All of Ekkaphat’s accounts have been frozen to track down all movements and to find out all who are connected to the case.”

SOURCE: Thai Residents