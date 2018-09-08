Phuket
67 year old Belgian killed in Patong hill accident
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
A 67 year old Belgian motorbike driver died at the scene after a collision with a car and a pickup truck on the notorious Patong hill last night (September 7).
Patong Police were notified about the incident on Phra Baramee Road at 8.30pm.
Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a body of a foreign man (who was later identified by Patong Police as De Belder Walther J.M.) in the middle of the road. His motorbike was found nearby.
Nissan car driver, 44 year old Sathit Tanapreedakul and a pickup truck driver, 49 year old Jutakarn Sornlart were waiting at the scene. Neither injured.
Patong Police say that the Belgian man was driving the motorbike heading from Kathu to Patong. When he was almost at the top of the hill it appears he lost control of his bike.
The motorbike collided with a car which was in the same lane. After that the motorbike collided with the pickup truck which was travelling in the opposite lane.
Road conditions at the time were good – there was no rain at the time of the collision.
Krabi
Begpacking – ‘How to’ guide for aspiring travelling beggars
"Aren’t you technically homeless? Why shouldn’t YOU cash in too. Why shouldn’t other people pay for you to travel? Begpacking (or beg packing) is a way for backpackers like you to earn money while you travel by begging for money or busking around the world."
Thailand has its fair share of 'beg packers' each year - young travellers who apparently run out of money and end up on the streets, begging for additional funds to continue their travel. They come in two sizes - the ones that are simply sitting and begging and the others that are busking or doing something to earn some coin.
Begpackers really get a big response on social media. Some netizens say 'leave them alone, they're not hurting anyone'. Othe...
Phuket
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
(12 minute read)
By Associate Professor Robert Brander, PhD, Coastal Geomorphologist, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia Daren Jenner, Marine Safety Officer, International Surf Lifesaving Association.
Rip currents are strong, narrow seaward flowing currents, like ‘rivers of the sea’, that exist on many beaches when waves are breaking across wide areas. These potentially deadly currents are also responsible for the vast majority of beach rescues by lifeguards around the world, and are the main cause of beach related drownings. Phuket is no exception, as rip currents exist on many beaches during the monsoon season from May to November, and numerous people, usually tourists, have been caught in rips and drowned.
Unfortunately, s...
National
Dams will cope with this weekend’s weather – Irrigation Department
The National Water Resources Office and Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has confirmed that the authorities and the irrigation system were ready to receive large amounts of precipitation during the extraordinary wet period, which is affecting almost every part of the country.
National Water Resources secretary-general Samroeng Sangphuwong revealed that many dams, especially in the north and northeast, had been drained of large quantities of water to make space for what was to come.
Samroeng said because of recent relatively dry days the operation to empty the major dams was smooth. Nevertheless, he said six large dams were still causing concern as they were above 80% capacity.
The dams were the Nam Un in Sakon Nakhon (106 per cent), Kaeng Krachan in Phetchaburi (105 per cent), Vajiralongkorn in Kanch...
