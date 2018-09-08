67 year old Belgian killed in Patong hill accident

PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket

A 67 year old Belgian motorbike driver died at the scene after a collision with a car and a pickup truck on the notorious Patong hill last night (September 7).

Patong Police were notified about the incident on Phra Baramee Road at 8.30pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a body of a foreign man (who was later identified by Patong Police as De Belder Walther J.M.) in the middle of the road. His motorbike was found nearby.

Nissan car driver, 44 year old Sathit Tanapreedakul and a pickup truck driver, 49 year old Jutakarn Sornlart were waiting at the scene. Neither injured.

Patong Police say that the Belgian man was driving the motorbike heading from Kathu to Patong. When he was almost at the top of the hill it appears he lost control of his bike.

The motorbike collided with a car which was in the same lane. After that the motorbike collided with the pickup truck which was travelling in the opposite lane.

Road conditions at the time were good – there was no rain at the time of the collision.