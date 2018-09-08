Connect with us

National

Dams will cope with this weekend’s weather – Irrigation Department

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

The water regulation authorities say they’re ready for heavy rains forecast this weekend and the situation is under control.

The National Water Resources Office and Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has confirmed that the authorities and the irrigation system were ready to receive large amounts of precipitation during the extraordinary wet period, which is affecting almost every part of the country.

National Water Resources secretary-general Samroeng Sangphuwong revealed that many dams, especially in the north and northeast, had been drained of large quantities of water to make space for what was to come.

Samroeng said because of recent relatively dry days the operation to empty the major dams was smooth. Nevertheless, he said six large dams were still causing concern as they were above 80% capacity.

The dams were the Nam Un in Sakon Nakhon (106 per cent), Kaeng Krachan in Phetchaburi (105 per cent), Vajiralongkorn in Kanchanaburi (95 per cent), Srinagarind in Kanchanaburi (91 per cent), Naruebodind Drachinta in Prachinburi (88 per cent), Khun Dan Prakan Chon in Nakhon Nayok (87 per cent) and Ratchaprapa in Surat Thani (85 per cent).

Samroeng said, apart from the Vajiralongkorn and Srinagarind dams in Mae Klong river basin, the discharge rate was higher than the inflow.

RID director-general Thongplew Kongchan said the Chao Phraya and Phetchaburi basins were now under control, as the flow in both rivers had slightly decreased during the week.

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning yesterday (Friday) alerting 46 provinces across the country to the danger of flash floods and landslides.

Read The Thaiger story about the warnings HERE.

SOURCE: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 8, 2018

By

Thailand health officials say the country has topped the 50,000 mark with dengue fever cases so far in 2018.

According to the Ministry of Health's Bureau of Epidemiology, a total of 50,079 cases have been reported from the 77 provinces up to August 27. 65 of those cases died from complications related to the disease.

The areas where you are most likely to contract dengue include Phuket, Nakorn Pathom, Phichit,  Maehongsorn and Krabi.

Dengue fever is an infectious disease carried by mosquitoes in mostly tropical zones around the world. Dengue used to be called “break-bone fever” because it often causes severe joint and muscle pain that patient's describe feels like bones are breaking.

People contract the dengue virus from the bite of an infectious Aedes mosquito - you can't get...
Continue Reading

National

Thaiger Radio News – Saturday

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 8, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere

[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Thaiger-Radio-News-2.mp3"][/audio]
Continue Reading

National

Wet weekend on the way for many parts of the country

The Thaiger

Published

19 hours ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

The Thai Meteorological Department is warning people around the country to prepare for some heavy rains through the weekend.

The department says the heavy rains are being fueled by a moderate high-pressure pressure system from China that has spread over upper Laos and Vietnam.

At the same time, a monsoonal trough lies across the lower north, the Upper Central, the East and the Lower Northeast, while a Southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. All the factors will contribute to more rain.

The department says heavy rains will come with gusty winds and people in some areas should be prepared for possible flooding and mudslides.

Here's their breakdown...

FRIDAY:

Northern: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending