Dams will cope with this weekend’s weather – Irrigation Department

The water regulation authorities say they’re ready for heavy rains forecast this weekend and the situation is under control.

The National Water Resources Office and Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has confirmed that the authorities and the irrigation system were ready to receive large amounts of precipitation during the extraordinary wet period, which is affecting almost every part of the country.

National Water Resources secretary-general Samroeng Sangphuwong revealed that many dams, especially in the north and northeast, had been drained of large quantities of water to make space for what was to come.

Samroeng said because of recent relatively dry days the operation to empty the major dams was smooth. Nevertheless, he said six large dams were still causing concern as they were above 80% capacity.

The dams were the Nam Un in Sakon Nakhon (106 per cent), Kaeng Krachan in Phetchaburi (105 per cent), Vajiralongkorn in Kanchanaburi (95 per cent), Srinagarind in Kanchanaburi (91 per cent), Naruebodind Drachinta in Prachinburi (88 per cent), Khun Dan Prakan Chon in Nakhon Nayok (87 per cent) and Ratchaprapa in Surat Thani (85 per cent).