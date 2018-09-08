National
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere
Continue Reading
National
Wet weekend on the way for many parts of the country
The Thai Meteorological Department is warning people around the country to prepare for some heavy rains through the weekend.
The department says the heavy rains are being fueled by a moderate high-pressure pressure system from China that has spread over upper Laos and Vietnam.
At the same time, a monsoonal trough lies across the lower north, the Upper Central, the East and the Lower Northeast, while a Southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. All the factors will contribute to more rain.
The department says heavy rains will come with gusty winds and people in some areas should be prepared for possible flooding and mudslides.
Here's their breakdown...
FRIDAY:
Northern: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai...
The department says the heavy rains are being fueled by a moderate high-pressure pressure system from China that has spread over upper Laos and Vietnam.
At the same time, a monsoonal trough lies across the lower north, the Upper Central, the East and the Lower Northeast, while a Southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. All the factors will contribute to more rain.
The department says heavy rains will come with gusty winds and people in some areas should be prepared for possible flooding and mudslides.
Here's their breakdown...
FRIDAY:
Northern: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai...
National
Deaths of two Thai students ruled a murder-suicide
Two Thai women found dead in an apartment in Seattle’s University District in the US have been identified by the local medical examiner’s office. The Seattle Times reports that the Coroner has determined that the 32 year old woman fatally stabbed her younger roommate and then killed herself, according to The Seattle Times. The died last Saturday.
25 year old Kornkamon Leenawarat died from multiple stab wounds - her death has beenruled a homicide. Thiti-on Chotechuangsab died from a stab wound to the chest - her death has been ruled a suicide.
The two Thai women met while attending Boston University and roomed together at Malloy Apartments in Seattle’s University District since Kornkamon began working on her second master’s degree in March, according to one of the relatives.
The Seattle Times quotes a relative as saying that the University of Washington was asked to perform a 'wellness check' on Kornkamon on Saturday afternoon after no one...
25 year old Kornkamon Leenawarat died from multiple stab wounds - her death has beenruled a homicide. Thiti-on Chotechuangsab died from a stab wound to the chest - her death has been ruled a suicide.
The two Thai women met while attending Boston University and roomed together at Malloy Apartments in Seattle’s University District since Kornkamon began working on her second master’s degree in March, according to one of the relatives.
The Seattle Times quotes a relative as saying that the University of Washington was asked to perform a 'wellness check' on Kornkamon on Saturday afternoon after no one...
National
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere
[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-6.mp3"][/audio]
[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-6.mp3"][/audio]
National6 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
News2 weeks ago
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Phuket1 week ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Thai Life4 weeks ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Thai Life4 weeks ago
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
National3 weeks ago
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
National3 weeks ago
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
News3 days ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
National4 weeks ago
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Phuket3 weeks ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Thai Life4 weeks ago
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
National3 weeks ago
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya3 weeks ago
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Phuket3 weeks ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
Phuket2 weeks ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
National3 mins ago
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Bangkok14 hours ago
Victims say they’ve lost 40 million baht in a Facebook gold scam
Phang Nga14 hours ago
Search continues for four missing fishermen off Phang Nga
National14 hours ago
Wet weekend on the way for many parts of the country
Phang Nga16 hours ago
Driver lucky to escape serious injury in gas cylinder truck accident
Phuket16 hours ago
Thai pull direct Phuket to Hong Kong flights
Thai Life16 hours ago
Alcohol – no safe level for consumption. ‘Lancet’ report.
National17 hours ago
Deaths of two Thai students ruled a murder-suicide
Phuket18 hours ago
Phuket hotels join forces with Central Group to reduce plastic bag use
Bangkok18 hours ago
‘Benz Racing’ jailed seven years over money laundering
Phuket18 hours ago
Divers invited to join International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 15
Phuket19 hours ago
Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day
National21 hours ago
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Krabi22 hours ago
Krabi ‘Saleng’ taxi drivers protest to be allowed to carry passengers
Other News22 hours ago
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Other News22 hours ago
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
News4 days ago
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Phuket2 weeks ago
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
Video/Podcasts3 weeks ago
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
Phuket4 weeks ago
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
News1 month ago
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
Chiang Rai1 month ago
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
News2 months ago
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Phuket2 months ago
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
News2 months ago
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Chiang Rai2 months ago
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Chiang Rai2 months ago
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
News2 months ago
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
Video/Podcasts3 months ago
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Property3 months ago
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
National6 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
News3 days ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Food Scene7 days ago
Thailand makes you fat
-
News5 days ago
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
-
Pattaya7 days ago
Pattaya police told to clean up their act
-
Property7 days ago
Getting longer life out of your outdoor furniture
-
National6 days ago
She gambled. She lost.
-
Pattaya4 days ago
French citizen jumps from 17th floor condo in Pattaya
You must be logged in to post a comment Login