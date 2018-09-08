Connect with us

National

Thaiger Radio News – Saturday

The Thaiger

Published

3 mins ago

on

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere

The Thaiger

National

Wet weekend on the way for many parts of the country

The Thaiger

Published

14 hours ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

The Thai Meteorological Department is warning people around the country to prepare for some heavy rains through the weekend.

The department says the heavy rains are being fueled by a moderate high-pressure pressure system from China that has spread over upper Laos and Vietnam.

At the same time, a monsoonal trough lies across the lower north, the Upper Central, the East and the Lower Northeast, while a Southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. All the factors will contribute to more rain.

The department says heavy rains will come with gusty winds and people in some areas should be prepared for possible flooding and mudslides.

Here's their breakdown...

FRIDAY:

Northern: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai...
National

Deaths of two Thai students ruled a murder-suicide

The Thaiger

Published

17 hours ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

Two Thai women found dead in an apartment in Seattle’s University District in the US have been identified by the local medical examiner’s office. The Seattle Times reports that the Coroner has determined that the 32 year old woman fatally stabbed her younger roommate and then killed herself, according to The Seattle Times. The died last Saturday.

25 year old Kornkamon Leenawarat died from multiple stab wounds - her death has beenruled a homicide. Thiti-on Chotechuangsab died from a stab wound to the chest - her death has been ruled a suicide.

The two Thai women met while attending Boston University and roomed together at Malloy Apartments in Seattle’s University District since Kornkamon began working on her second master’s degree in March, according to one of the relatives.

The Seattle Times quotes a relative as saying that the University of Washington was asked to perform a 'wellness check' on Kornkamon on Saturday afternoon after no one...
National

Thaiger Radio News – Friday

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere

[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-6.mp3"][/audio]
