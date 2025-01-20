Foreign cannabis thieves: Thai shop owner offers reward for information

Petch Petpailin
Monday, January 20, 2025
107 1 minute read
Foreign cannabis thieves: Thai shop owner offers reward for information
Photo via Channel 8

A cannabis shop owner is offering a 2,000-baht reward for information about two foreign men who stole cannabis from a shop in the southern province of Krabi on Friday, January 17.

The theft occurred at the Smok XXX shop in the Pu Dam Market, Krabi, at approximately 10pm. The two foreign thieves were captured on the store’s CCTV cameras. One was wearing a long-sleeve shirt, shorts, and trainers, while the other was dressed in a T-shirt, shorts, a cap, and trainers. Both were carrying backpacks.

In the CCTV footage, the foreign man wearing the long-sleeve shirt can be seen secretly taking a glass jar containing a cannabis product from the counter and quickly putting it into his shorts pocket. The shop worker, James, was unaware of the theft as he was busy packing cannabis according to the two’s order.

James told Channel 8 that the two foreign men engaged him in friendly conversation and ordered cannabis products worth 1,200 baht. After paying for their purchase, the pair sat outside the shop and smoked cannabis for nearly an hour before leaving.

James discovered the theft while recording the stock of cannabis products before closing the shop. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, he clearly saw the crime being committed. The stolen cannabis was valued at approximately 4,000 baht.

Foreign cannais thieves Krabi
Photo via Channel 8

James said he reported the matter to Mueang Krabi Police Station and also posted about the incident on social media, appealing for information about the foreign thieves. His employer offered a 2,000-baht reward for any useful information that leads to their arrest.

There have been multiple reports of cannabis thefts, especially in tourist hotspots like Phuket. In a similar incident last year, two foreign men were caught on security cameras stealing cannabis worth over 100,000 baht from various shops in Phuket.

Foreigners steal cannabis in Krabi
Photo via Channel 8

Each shop owner filed a complaint with the police, but the case saw little progress. One of the victims eventually tracked the foreign cannabis thieves to their accommodation. The shop owner confronted the thieves, physically assaulting them before calling the police to the scene.

Petch Petpailin
Monday, January 20, 2025
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

