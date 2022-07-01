UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel

UPDATE

Phuket Police, Lieutenant Colonel Kokiat Boonplod, today confirmed there was no foul play involved in the death of 19 year old Australian Joshua Cornell.

The teenager fell to his death from the 6th floor of a hotel rooftop in Phuket’s Patong Beach. The roof of a restaurant kitchen next door broke his fall. CCTV footage captured Cornell walking on a wall by the swimming pool, but unfortunately, he lost his balance on the railing.

The victim’s family viewed the hotel’s CCTV footage and accepted his death was an accident.

According to his family, Cornell had a love for parkour and frequently enjoyed balancing on heights and railings.

The restaurant owner located near the hotel said the teenager was unconscious after he fell from the rooftop, and an ambulance was called. However, he died soon after.

SOURCE: Phuket Express

ORIGINAL STORY

A 19 year old Australian, Joshua Connell, died when he fell from the 6th floor of a hotel rooftop in Phuket’s Patong Beach. He landed on the roof of a restaurant kitchen next door and was only wearing shorts.s

CCTV video shows that he was balancing on the brick walling and steel railing of the rooftop area before losing his balance and falling.

According to reports by police lieutenant colonel Korkiat Boonplod, Joshua checked in at a hotel on Rat Uthit 200 Year Road in Patong on Tuesday with his friend (other media reports a number of friends).

The restaurant’s crew was getting ready to start serving dinner when they heard a loud bang on the roof over the kitchen. The force of his body broke some roof tiles.

Connell was from Canberra in Australia and arrived in Phuket on June 28.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post