Unlicensed pool villa in Pattaya raided by police

Petch Petpailin

Photo via ส่วนการสอบสวนคดีอาญา

Residents living in View Point Village in Bang Lamueng district in Pattaya filed a complaint to the authorities after foreigners caused carnage at an unlicensed pool villa.

The Assistant District Officer, Pornchai Sung-iad, investigated the View Point Village, where several houses operate as pool villas and found that a number of locals were concerned that more properties in the area were operating illegally unlicenced pool villas and that they would attract unruly foreigners.

Pornchai says they discovered one pool villa in the village and tried to make a reservation. They discovered the accommodation was available to rent daily and that most of the guests were foreigners.

Police met with the pool villa’s female housekeeper and charged her for allegedly operating a hotel business without a license. According to the Hotel Act, the house owner could face a penalty of up to 1 year in jail, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

The owner was told to stop the operation immediately. If she failed to do so she would face a fine of up to 10,000 baht per day.

SOURCE: Channel 3 | Kom Chad Luek

