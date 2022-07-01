Police tracking down British nationals after March fire in eastern Thailand

After a fire gutted a resort villa in Thailand’s eastern province of Trat in March, 3 executives are being charged. The charges include causing a fire by negligence, causing damages to people’s property, endangering other persons, and allowing others to use the building for hotel business without obtaining a license from the local officials. The massive fire broke out at the Soneva Kiri Resort & Residences on Koh Kut island.

After months of gathering evidence, Royal Thai Police announced the charges yesterday. One executive, 37 year old Patchaya Aawawanon, has presented herself to acknowledge the allegations. But police are still tracking down 2 British executives. The executives are 45 year old Sonashah Shivdasani, and 40 year old Karl French. The company Tropical Island Ltd is also being charged.

A team from Royal Thai Police showed up at Trat Provincial Police Station yesterday to follow up on the investigation. RTP’s Assistant Commissioner General Sompong Chingduang said…

“Investigation revealed that the resort’s Villa 63, where the fire started, had never been inspected for fire safety and that the company had been renting it out to guests without notifying the registrar as required by the Hotel Act of 2004.”

Sompong noted that the company also failed to make sure that its fire alarm system was functional, causing the blaze to spread all over the resort.

All villa guests escaped the fire, but some were injured. One injured guest was famous paediatrician Jiraporn Arunakul, who fractured her spine when she escaped trying to climb over her balcony.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Nation Thailand