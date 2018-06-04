The Phuket light-rail-project is now in the process of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) update while the Patong tunnel project is hunting for investors.

A meeting’s been held between the Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Wilairat Sirisoponsil, the deputy director of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP).

Ms Wilairat says, “the Phuket light rail project is to built from Baan Tha Noon in Phang Nga, north of the island, to Chalong Circle with a proposed 39 billion baht budget. The design of the project has already been completed and added into the PPP (public–private partnership) Fast Track list last year.”

“The project is now in the process of an update to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the details of the Public-Private Partnership study.”

“The long-awaited Patong tunnel is a major project to connect traffic from Kathu District to Patong more efficiently and to decrease road accidents on Phra Baramee Rd. The new roadway will also provide an evacuation route in a disaster situation, such as a tsunami.”

“The total cost of the tunnel project is 13,917 million baht, of which 5,686 million baht for for land acquisition and 8,231 million Baht for the construction of the tunnel and related works.”

“The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for this project was approved on March this year. The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) report was sent to State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO) on May 17 this year. The SEPO is now working on finding investors.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong