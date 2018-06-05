Phuket is honouring the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej by presenting nine Thai movies made during his reign for an exhibition being held at SFX Cinema Central Festival Phuket from June 4-6. It’s part of a national film exhibition, selecting films produced during King Rama 9’s reign and showing them around the country.

Yesterday (June 4) the opening ceremony was held at SFX Cinema Central Festival Phuket. The ceremony was officiated by Phuket’s Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok and the Phuket Cultural Office Chief Uthai Pattanapichai. Phuket traditional costumes were also showcased in fashion shows as part of the opening.

Ms Uthai says, “the Culture Ministry honours the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej by selecting 70 of the 4,500 Thai films produced during his reign – in total 70 years 127 days.”

“29,844 films were submitted and 359 movies chosen for the exhibition. These movies were considered by 258 individuals from the private and public sectors as well as national artists and filmmaker’s, then submitted to the national film board.”

“Nine of these movies are going are being screened in major provinces – Nakhon Ratchasima, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hua Hin. Some of the movies will also be shown overseas. For Phuket, three movies are being presented each day.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong