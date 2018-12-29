Watch leather back sea turtle eggs on Phang Nga beach via cams | The Thaiger

Subscribe to The Thaiger

Phang Nga

Watch leather back sea turtle eggs on Phang Nga beach via cams

Published

2 hours ago

on

PHOTOS: DMCR

Fences have been set up on Kuek Kak Beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga to prevent thieves and animals from disturbing turtle eggs that were laid there earlier last week. There are now six CCTVs monitoring the area.

A mother leather back sea turtle laid 93 eggs at the beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga last week. The 89 eggs were carefully moved to a safer area on the beach whilst four eggs were broken.

Read more about the moving of the eggs HERE.

Anyone can monitor and watch the eggs until they hatch from now until hatching via ‘love sea turtles’ on the Marine Department website HERE. It is now day eleven since the mother laid eggs.

Meanwhile about 80-100 eggs were found after another leather back sea turtle laid eggs on a beach in Tai Mueang, Phang Nga.

Read more HERE.

Phang Nga

Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach

Published

2 days ago

on

December 27, 2018

By

Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: ชารีพหัวควน VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket 

Two whale sharks have been spotted off Kamala Beach this week.

A Facebook user ‘Niruj Kdtv Kamala’ has posted two photos on his personal facebook with a message reading, “Kamala fishermen have spotted two whale sharks which were swimming with the boat about three nautical miles off Kamala Beach.”

Meanwhile, a large whale shark has also been spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi in Phang Nga Bay last week.

PHANG NGA BAYYesterday a large whale shark was spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi.VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket

Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 23, 2018

Phang Nga

Tsunami survivors gather for the 14th anniversary of the Boxing Day tragedy

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

December 27, 2018

By

Tsunami survivors gather for the 14th anniversary of the Boxing Day tragedy | The Thaiger

Services remembering the tsunami victims were held in six southern coastal provinces of Thailand, because they all shared in this tragedy.

On the 14th anniversary of Thailand’s only recorded tsunami, relatives of those killed by the waves gathered yesterday to remember their loved ones.

“I lost 11 family members in that tsunami and I could not locate all their bodies,” Pranee Kaewdecha said, as she brought white roses to a tsunami memorial at Ban Nam Khem in Phang Nga province. She said laying flowers was the only thing she could do to have the feeling as if her family members were still with her.

Ban Nam Khem was among the hardest-hit spots when giant waves crashed onto the shores of Thailand’s Andaman provinces on December 26, 2004.

After the waves disappeared, more than 5,000 people were also gone.

“I have decided to never step into seawater again because the sea took away my four year old child,” said a grief-stricken mother.

David Rucker, an American, said he still could not get over the heartbreaking loss inflicted by the tsunami on Thailand. While his family members and close friends were visiting Phang Nga, devastating waves hit and killed them.

“Because of what happened, I have come here every year to mourn the passing of my loved ones,” he said.

In Krabi’s Muang district, more than 500 people gathered to make merit for those who died on what much of the world calls the Boxing Day Tragedy. Religious services were conducted based on Buddhist, Christian and Islamic beliefs.

“We come here not only to remember those who are gone but also to keep in mind that one should be well prepared to deal with natural disasters that may arise,” Deputy Krabi Governor Somkuan Khan-ngern said.

In the aftermath of the deadly waves, early-warning towers have gone up in Thailand.

“In Phuket alone, we have 19 such towers,” Phuket’s disaster-prevention-and-mitigation chief Praphan Khanprasaeng said.

According to him, each tower’s warning signal can cover an area within a radius of one or two kilometres. The signal is tested every Wednesday.

“Our early-warning system for a tsunami threat is 100 per cent efficient,” Praphan said.

He said if a tsunami threat was detected, the National Disaster Warning Centre would issue an early warning and people in risky areas would be evacuated. Praphan added that evacuation routes had already been prepared to ensure swift action in times of emergency.

The memorial services in Phuket attracted people of various nationalities including Chinese, Japanese, Americans, Australians and Germans. Some more intimate beach memorials were also held by groups of friends.

Although Thailand has not yet seen another tsunami, tsunamis have hit its neighbouring Indonesia several times this year. The latest tsunami tragedy to strike Indonesia took place last Saturday, killing hundreds of tourists and locals.

SOURCE: The Nation

Phang Nga

More leather back sea turtle eggs found at a Phang Nga beach

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

December 26, 2018

By

About 80-100 eggs have been found after a leather back sea turtle laid eggs on a beach in Tai Mueang, Phang Nga.

The mother leather back sea turtle had laid 93 eggs at the beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga last week. Now, 89 eggs have been carefully moved to a safe area on the beach whilst four eggs had broken. Rangers believe that moving the eggs to an area with less foot traffic gives a lot better chance of survival of the eggs.

Read more about last week’s sea turtle laying eggs on the beach HERE.

The Director of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources 8 (DMCR 8) Pratom Rassamee says, “We were notified today by locals that traces of a sea turtle were found on the beach.”

“Officials went to the scene to find about 80-100 of Leather back Sea turtle eggs in the sand.”

“We are not sure if this turtle is the same one found last week as the distance from Khao Lak and Tai Mueang is probably too far and the width of the trace is a little bit larger.”

