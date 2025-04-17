Postcard from a Stranger. Image via MunMun Art Destination (modified in Canva)

If you think Bangkok is calming down post-Songkran, you’re mistaken. The city is calling your name this weekend, with its usual heady mix of parties, healing sessions, and art exhibitions.

And if you don’t want to stay home to hide from the heat, here’s what to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 18 to 20).

7 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 18 to 20)

In addition to the following events, Bangkok is also welcoming international artists like Gracie Abrams this weekend. Check out our full list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Soulfire Festival at APT 101 Club

Date & Time: Friday, April 18, from 10pm

Location: APT 101 Bangkok

Price: 700 baht (General Admission, entry before 11pm) / 900 baht (at the door, entry after 11pm)

Been waiting for the weekend to go dancing? Head over to APT 101 this Friday night as SOULFIRE ignites Bangkok for the first time, led by none other than Lee Burridge.

From London rooftops to Playa del Carmen sunrises, his deep, progressive house set are the stuff of legend. Moreover, BeetKat opens the floor at 10pm.

Tickets are available via Megatix.

Energy Rebalance & Aura Cleanse Sound Healing at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Saturday, April 19, from 10am to 12pm

Location: Energy Space, 2nd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 888 baht

Need a mental break? How about letting the world melt away as you sink into the soulful hum of Himalayan Singing Bowls at Slowcombo’s Energy Space this Saturday? This seven-chakra sound healing seassion is all about slowing down, tuning in, and letting go. It’s designed to release tension across body, mind, and soul, do expect leaving feeling lighter, softer, and just a bit more in tune with yourself.

Book your spot via Instagram @soulglowwithmai.

Southeast Asia Mini Book and Craft Fair at BACC

Date & Time: Saturday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20, from 11am to 7pm

Location: Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC)

Come flip through pages on history, arts, and development, and linger over hand-picked crafts from across Southeast Asia at this weekend. The Monthly Southeast Asia Mini Book and Craft Fair is back, and it’s curated, crafted, and entirely worth wandering into.

Songkran Dinecation pacakage at The Athenee Hotel

Date & Time: Valid until Wednesday, April 30

Location: The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

Songkran might be over, but The Athenee Hotel is keeping the festive spirit alive with the Songkran Dinecation package.

Sitting on the former grounds of Kandhavas Palace, this five-star escape offers a daily 4,000 baht dining credit to enjoy across the hotel’s acclaimed restaurants, including French finesse at The Allium and bold Thai flavours at The House of Smooth Curry.

You’ll also receive Royal Club Lounge access, where breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening cocktails are served in polished calm.

Book your stay via marriott.com, be sure to use promo code YX1.

Wildtype Masterclass 06: Cinemine/D at GalileOasis

Date & Time: Saturday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20

Location: GalileOasis Bangkok

Price: 150 baht

If you’ve ever seen ‘School Town King,’ you’ll know that Wattanapume Laisuwanchai slices right into the heart of things. This weekend at GalileOasis, Wildtype is showing a bunch of his work, from early short films to projection mapping experiments and the gut-punch of a piece, ‘Take Your Heart Home.’ It’s a rare chance to see how one of Thailand’s most quietly brilliant filmmakers has evolved over the past decade.

Clarity – Cacao Shamanic Healing with Lion’s Mane at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Sunday, April 20, from 2pm to 5pm

Location: Energy Space, 2nd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 2,300 baht

Sip, smudge, and awaken your spirit at this Shamanic Cacao Healing session in collaboration with Tiny Tribe. Held at the soothing Energy Space at Slowcombo, it combins Lion’s Mane Tincture and the spirit activator Mama Cacao.

The session flows through smudging, ancient cacao stories, the medicinal properties of Lion’s Mane, intuitive card readings, and powerful Shamanic sounds to activate your spirit and release emotional weight.

Book your spot via soulconnectionsnalinee@gmail.com.

Postcard from a Stranger at MunMun Art Destination

Date & Time: Until Tuesday, June 3, from 10.30am to 7pm

Location: MunMun Art Destination Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Some feelings are hard to say, so write them instead at MunMun Art Destination Bangkok this weekend. ‘Postcard from a Stranger: Things That Were Never Told’ invites you to pen the unspoken on a postcard and take home someone else’s.

The exhibition features works by 10 Thai arists, from chubbynida to White HAT, each exploring the beauty of what’s left unsaid. You can also join weekly Stranger Talks if you want!

A quick overview of 7 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 17 to 20)

So if your calendar’s still looking blank, don’t wait for plans to find you. Go wander into an art show, book that healing session, or dance until your shoes betray you. Happy weekend!