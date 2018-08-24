Phang Nga’s white dog is waiting for its owner

Kind-hearted folks in Muang Phang Nga have been cautiously feeding a rain-soaked lost dog for a week, believing it may have fallen off its owner’s pickup truck and was waiting for him to return.

The white dog appeared to be weakening on its adopted turf in the centre island of a road near the Wang Mor Kaeng intersection.

Facebook user “Krawai Dekchai Sun” first reported the pooch’s predicament on August 18, and more recently “Beekung Pasoknikorn Rassadorn Phang Nga” said it appeared weak but still wouldn’t allow anyone to touch it.

Beekung said several residents had said they’d adopt the dog – but no one’s been able to grab it.

If you know who’s dog it is or recognize it, Phang Nga residents would be keen to re-unite owner and dog.