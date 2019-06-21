Four Chinese passengers injured in Phang Nga as wheel comes off tour bus – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
Four Chinese passengers injured in Phang Nga as wheel comes off tour bus – VIDEO
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
Four Chinese tourists have sustained minor injuries after a tour bus accident in Kok Kloi, Phang Nga, just north of Phuket, yesterday afternoon. Newshawk Phuket reported that emergency responders headed to the scene of the accident at 4pm .
They arrived to find the tour bus in the centre-road ditch. A bus wheel was found near where the bus skidded off the road. It appears that the left-rear wheel came off whilst the bus was moving. Skid marks show that the bus dragged its left side on the road as it careered into the ditch.
Four Chinese tourists, who sustained minor injuries, were taken to hospital.
Police are continuing their investigation.
บัสจีนล้อหัก หลุดลงเกาะกลาง บายพาสโคกกลอย เจ็บ 4 ราย ที่เหลือปลอดภัยแจ้งนเรนทรพังงา ว.14 ทั้งกู้ภัยวัดเก่า กู้ภัยโลมา กู้ชีพ รพ.ตะกั่วทุ่ง รับแจ้งจากนเรนทรพังงา พลเมืองดีนำส่ง
Posted by บีคุงก์ พสกนิกร ราษฏรพังงา on Thursday, 20 June 2019
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phang Nga. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
Hot wheels head for Thailand’s south – ‘Fast and Furious 9’ cars arrive
Cars for the filming of the 9th iteration of the Fast & Furious film franchise have arrived in Krabi (lots of pics below).
An auto parts supply firm in Krabi, with some inside knowledge of the production schedule for the new film, has posted photos of some of the vehicles that will likely be part of the filming when it starts next month.
The producers of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ are spending 340 million baht in the south, including Krabi, Phang Ngan and Phuket, using local crews as support.
Local Thai production manager, Piya Pestonji, met last week with Kitibadee Prawit, the Governor of Krabi, to discuss logistics with the Tourism Authority of Thailand Krabi Office boss, Apichai Aranyik.
The Krabi governor said at the time that ‘Fast and the Furious 9’ is hoped to be a “great advertisement for the nature, culture and history of the kingdom”.
Someone should sit the southern governor down and show him a few of the films which showcase illegal street racing, fast and dangerous driving action sequences and criminal activity being portrayed as ‘good guys’! But seeing the landscape of Krabi and Phang Nga floating past in some of the action will be well worth seeing.
Tony Jaa, the popular Thai action star, appeared in ‘Fast & Furious 7’ taking on Paul Walker.
Business
‘Fast and Furious 9’ to be partly filmed in southern Thailand, including Phuket
The latest sequel of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie franchise will partly be filmed in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani next month.
Yesterday Piya Petonji, the film’s production manager, met with Krabi Governor M.L. Kitibadee Prawit at the Krabi City Hall before the cast arrives and filming begins.
The filming will be from July 1-27 in locations around Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani. It is estimated the production will bring a 340 million baht benefit to Thailand and the local film industry.
The Krabi Governor says this is a good opportunity for Thailand to present its beautiful nature, culture and history to the world through the film. There has been no announcement of when filming may be taking place around Phuket’s roads.
The Thaiger recommends the plot of the film as a race between a visa-run passenger van and a Chinese Tour Bus to the Malaysian border, with a feature muay thai face-off on Maya Bay beach between Vin Diesel and Leonardo DiCaprio (though the 45 year old might have to get some training in before returning to ‘The Beach’).
Here’s our Top Ten movies made around Phuket and Thailand.
Leonardo in Phuket last year during a quick break
Environment
Injured dolphin rescued off Phang Nga
An injured dolphin is being cared for after being rescued along Tai Mueang beach in Phang Nga, southern Thailand.
National park and marine officials were notified from locals that the dolphin was found on the Tai Mueang beach.
Scratches were found on the bottlenose dolphin. The dolphin measured 10 centimetres wide and 180 centimetres long.
The dolphin was unable to go flop back into the sea because of strong winds and onshore waves, and it became too weak. The dolphin is now being cared for at the Phang Nga Aquaculture Research and Development Centre for some love and treatment before being released back to the Andaman Sea.
