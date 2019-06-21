Four Chinese passengers injured in Phang Nga as wheel comes off tour bus – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phang Nga

Four Chinese passengers injured in Phang Nga as wheel comes off tour bus – VIDEO

Published

3 hours ago

on

PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket

Four Chinese tourists have sustained minor injuries after a tour bus accident in Kok Kloi, Phang Nga, just north of Phuket, yesterday afternoon. Newshawk Phuket reported that emergency responders headed to the scene of the accident at 4pm .

They arrived to find the tour bus in the centre-road ditch. A bus wheel was found near where the bus skidded off the road. It appears that the left-rear wheel came off whilst the bus was moving. Skid marks show that the bus dragged its left side on the road as it careered into the ditch.

Four Chinese tourists, who sustained minor injuries, were taken to hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation.

บัสจีนล้อหัก หลุดลงเกาะกลาง บายพาสโคกกลอย เจ็บ 4 ราย ที่เหลือปลอดภัยแจ้งนเรนทรพังงา ว.14 ทั้งกู้ภัยวัดเก่า กู้ภัยโลมา กู้ชีพ รพ.ตะกั่วทุ่ง รับแจ้งจากนเรนทรพังงา พลเมืองดีนำส่ง

Posted by บีคุงก์ พสกนิกร ราษฏรพังงา on Thursday, 20 June 2019

