Woman survives 4 storey fall in Pattaya – VIDEO

A young woman who fell from a 4th floor balcony in Pattaya early this morning has survived with only minor injuries. Police and rescue workers were notified of the incident at an apartment in Soi South Pattaya 1 at around 3am.

Emergency responders and reporters arrived at the scene to find the injured woman, 22 year old Natarika Wongkalasin from Isaan’s Nakhon Panom province, on the ground. She had suffered only minor injuries and was concious and alert. She was taken to hospital for a full evaluation.

A friend told The Pattaya News that they had been drinking together in the apartment and both were “heavily intoxicated”. Natarika walked onto the balcony while drinking before accidentally falling.

Natarika reportedly confirmed to rescue workers that the fall was accidental, and Pattaya police reported there was no sign of a dispute or struggle in the aprtment.

Investigations continue.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News