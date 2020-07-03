Pattaya
Woman survives 4 storey fall in Pattaya – VIDEO
A young woman who fell from a 4th floor balcony in Pattaya early this morning has survived with only minor injuries. Police and rescue workers were notified of the incident at an apartment in Soi South Pattaya 1 at around 3am.
Emergency responders and reporters arrived at the scene to find the injured woman, 22 year old Natarika Wongkalasin from Isaan’s Nakhon Panom province, on the ground. She had suffered only minor injuries and was concious and alert. She was taken to hospital for a full evaluation.
A friend told The Pattaya News that they had been drinking together in the apartment and both were “heavily intoxicated”. Natarika walked onto the balcony while drinking before accidentally falling.
Natarika reportedly confirmed to rescue workers that the fall was accidental, and Pattaya police reported there was no sign of a dispute or struggle in the aprtment.
Investigations continue.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Chon Buri police hire a steam roller to destroy over 700 illegal motorbike exhausts
Since the national curfew was lifted last month, illegal motorbike racing has returned to Thailand’s streets with increased popularity. From June 20-30, police arrested more than 5,600 racers and seized more than 17,700 motorcycles nationwide.
Chon Buri Police yesterday used a steam roller to very publicly crush more than 700 illegal exhaust pipes seized from road racers, known locally as “dek waen” or “vanz boys,” in the Pattaya area. The media were invited along to capture the public shaming.
Police told that Pattaya News that over 11 days, Chon Buri police arrested 11 reckless drivers and held 1,307 inspections at motorcycle shops and repair shops, 8 of which face further legal charges relating to the illegal modifications. 761 illegal exhaust pipes were seized, 11 cars and 2,157 motorbikes were seized, and 3,075 road users were arrested. A spokesman said this is part of national Thai Government measures to crack down on road racing and the noisy modifications made to standard motorcycles, most of them less than 150cc in power.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has publicly warned that curfew or not, those violating the recently extended Emergency Decree will face stern penalties, and even threatened a renewed curfew if such illegal activities aren’t brought under control.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Crew rescued as dive boat catches fire off Pattaya – VIDEO
A boat has caught fire near Koh Larn, off the coast of Pattaya, with the captain and crew rescued by nearby boats and jet skis. A report in The Pattaya News says the fire appears to have broken out on the upper level of the “Rung Arun”, which has sustained extensive damage in the blaze.
The yellow dive boat was near Ta Yai beach, just off Koh Larn when the fire broke out. Other boats and jet-ski operators in the area came to the rescue of the captain and crew, helping to to extinguish the fire and help the crew get off the burins vessel. It’s understood no injuries have been reported at this stage.
Marine officials in Pattaya have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and the total cost of damages.
There has been a series of ‘mystery’ fires around the country in recent days, including a popular historic site in Pattaya which has caught fire twice within 24 hours.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Pattaya’s Sukhawadee House burns… AGAIN – VIDEO
Pattaya’s venerable tourist attraction Sukhawadee House, a repository of Buddhist relics and artifacts, caught fire late last night, AGAIN. The second time in a day. A fire raged through the complex yesterday morning on the first day it was to reopen after closing for nearly 4 months due to the Covid-19 response.
Firefighters were again notified of the second fire at 11:30pm last night. 10 fire engines rushed to the scene for the second time (at least they knew where to go). The new fire started inside the main building, caused by low burning embers in the foundation area, with the wind whipping up the flames again. It took several hours to control the second blaze and firefighters fought it throughout the night.
One firefighter told The Pattaya News that, yesterday, when the original fire was under control, they kept a small team on standby at the building. They continued spraying water on the building for 15 hours.
Initial damages from yesterday’s fire were valued around 200 million baht. The structure has now suffered additional severe damage and parts of the building are in danger of collapsing, according to fire inspectors and officials.
Sukhawadee House has been in a longstanding legal dispute with Chonburi and Pattaya City officials over alleged encroachment.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
