Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt

Thai police have detained Hao Yong, a 45 year old Chinese national, at Suvarnabhumi Airport as he attempted to escape to Phnom Penh, Cambodia. He is suspected of orchestrating a crime in South Pattaya, where a victim was abducted after leaving an entertainment venue.

Police investigations revealed that Hao Yong admitted to identifying the victim, who was seized after stopping for noodles at a roadside stall. The victim was then forcibly taken by a group including two Chinese nationals and two Thai men in a BYD vehicle. The attackers robbed the victim of valuables worth 230,000 baht (US$7,100) and later abandoned them near a railway.

The chief of Pattaya City Police Station, Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, together with Chon Buri Immigration Police and investigative teams, are intensifying their efforts to locate any additional accomplices who might be hiding in Thailand or nearby countries.

A court had already issued an arrest warrant for Hao Yong on several charges. These include armed robbery with a firearm, committed by three or more people at night; illegal possession of a firearm; and carrying a firearm in public without a legitimate reason.

Thai police acted quickly to prevent Hao Yong’s escape, capturing him at the airport gate just before he could board his flight, reported The Pattaya News.

In related news, Pattaya police have arrested four people, two Chinese nationals and two Thai citizens, in connection with the recent abduction and robbery of a Chinese man by suspects posing as police officers.

The incident occurred around 5.30am on July 10 outside a noodle shop on North Pattaya Road. The victim, 52 year old Lin Yifan, told police he was forced into a white SUV by the group impersonating law enforcement.

Lin reported being held at gunpoint, robbed of his cash and belongings, and then left stranded near a shooting range on Soi Chaiyapruek 2, approximately 9 kilometers from the abduction site.