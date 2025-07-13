Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt

Manhunt ends with suspect caught fleeing

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2025
285 1 minute read
Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Thai police have detained Hao Yong, a 45 year old Chinese national, at Suvarnabhumi Airport as he attempted to escape to Phnom Penh, Cambodia. He is suspected of orchestrating a crime in South Pattaya, where a victim was abducted after leaving an entertainment venue.

Police investigations revealed that Hao Yong admitted to identifying the victim, who was seized after stopping for noodles at a roadside stall. The victim was then forcibly taken by a group including two Chinese nationals and two Thai men in a BYD vehicle. The attackers robbed the victim of valuables worth 230,000 baht (US$7,100) and later abandoned them near a railway.

The chief of Pattaya City Police Station, Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, together with Chon Buri Immigration Police and investigative teams, are intensifying their efforts to locate any additional accomplices who might be hiding in Thailand or nearby countries.

A court had already issued an arrest warrant for Hao Yong on several charges. These include armed robbery with a firearm, committed by three or more people at night; illegal possession of a firearm; and carrying a firearm in public without a legitimate reason.

Thai police acted quickly to prevent Hao Yong’s escape, capturing him at the airport gate just before he could board his flight, reported The Pattaya News.

Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In related news, Pattaya police have arrested four people, two Chinese nationals and two Thai citizens, in connection with the recent abduction and robbery of a Chinese man by suspects posing as police officers.

The incident occurred around 5.30am on July 10 outside a noodle shop on North Pattaya Road. The victim, 52 year old Lin Yifan, told police he was forced into a white SUV by the group impersonating law enforcement.

Related Articles

Lin reported being held at gunpoint, robbed of his cash and belongings, and then left stranded near a shooting range on Soi Chaiyapruek 2, approximately 9 kilometers from the abduction site.

Latest Thailand News
Man&#8217;s failed gold heist thwarted by brave staff in Ranong Crime News

Man’s failed gold heist thwarted by brave staff in Ranong

38 minutes ago
Buriram man caught with stolen motorcycle and drugs Crime News

Buriram man caught with stolen motorcycle and drugs

57 minutes ago
Thai fraudster caught posing as electricity official on Koh Samui Crime News

Thai fraudster caught posing as electricity official on Koh Samui

1 hour ago
Thai soldiers intercept illegal entrants from Cambodia Crime News

Thai soldiers intercept illegal entrants from Cambodia

3 hours ago
Thai man attempts self-poisoning at border over 10000 baht fine Thailand News

Thai man attempts self-poisoning at border over 10000 baht fine

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist&#8217;s body found in canal after Bangkok accident Bangkok News

Motorcyclist’s body found in canal after Bangkok accident

3 hours ago
Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam Bangkok News

Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam

3 hours ago
Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order Bangkok News

Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order

4 hours ago
Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya Pattaya News

Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days Pattaya News

Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days

4 hours ago
Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt Pattaya News

Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt

4 hours ago
Cyclist saved by locals after seizure collapse in Lop Buri Thailand News

Cyclist saved by locals after seizure collapse in Lop Buri

4 hours ago
Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video) Phuket News

Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video)

5 hours ago
Pattaya police detain four over Chinese man&#8217;s abduction, robbery Pattaya News

Pattaya police detain four over Chinese man’s abduction, robbery

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 32 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 32 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run Thailand News

Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run

23 hours ago
Ayutthaya abbot scammed, loses 120k baht to call centre gang Thailand News

Ayutthaya abbot scammed, loses 120k baht to call centre gang

24 hours ago
UNESCO: Thailand primed to lead ASEAN AI revolution Business News

UNESCO: Thailand primed to lead ASEAN AI revolution

1 day ago
Guard nabbed with meth stash on duty in Wichit, Phuket Phuket News

Guard nabbed with meth stash on duty in Wichit, Phuket

1 day ago
Chon Buri duo nabbed in midnight aluminium theft Pattaya News

Chon Buri duo nabbed in midnight aluminium theft

1 day ago
Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover Thailand News

Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover

1 day ago
Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge Thailand News

Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge

1 day ago
Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video) Pattaya News

Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video)

1 day ago
Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video) Bangkok News

Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video)

1 day ago
Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown Phuket News

Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2025
285 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x