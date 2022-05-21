Pattaya
UPDATE: Video interview, GoFundMe page for victim of Pattaya gym assault
THE LATEST
Following a violent attack at a Pattaya gym earlier this week, the victim has come forward and given a video interview with Youtuber Bryan Flowers. The victim, 46-year-old British national Gary Reed, recounts how a fellow gym goer struck him hard in the face with a dumbbell when he wouldn’t move from the bench he was using.
Gary says “the bone on the bottom part of my face is shattered”, and he has gotten 16 external stitches. He said he went to an optometrist, who saw he had bleeding in his eye. Gary said that he is “seeing double.”
“He tried to kill me. If you hit someone across the head with a hammer you try to kill him.”
Gary says the cost of his surgery is estimated to be between 600,000-720,000 baht. Bryan, the interviewer, says the attacker offered to pay 100,000 baht, which he called a “total joke”. Gary says he has already spent 25,000 baht. Bryan mentions that although there is an arrest warrant, “things are a bit delayed because it’s Thailand”. Gary discussed some more of the physical damage to his face…
“Apparently it’s so badly damaged that my eyeball is gonna start sinking into my head, so I have to have titanium plates, which means I will have another scar down across my cheek.”
Meanwhile Gary’s sister Julie Stafford has set up a GoFundMe page to help fund his surgery. Link HERE.
Watch the full interview with Gary below.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police in Pattaya are searching for a foreign man wanted in relation to a violent assault on another foreigner at a local gym. According to a Pattaya News report, 46-year-old British national, Gary Reed, was assaulted with a dumbbell in a row over gym equipment.
The victim says that he was exercising at the gym when a foreign man started arguing with him over use of the equipment. It’s understood one piece of equipment was faulty and the unidentified assailant told Reed he was first in line to use the equipment that was working.
CCTV footage from the gym shows the man using a small dumbbell to attack Mr Reed in the head, as the British man was lying down about to lift weights. According to the report, the victim sustained injuries around his eye area, which required 60 stitches. The assailant fled the scene immediately following the attack.
Mr Reed has now filed a report with Pattaya Police and officers have confirmed they are looking for the unidentified suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 1337. The police are also urging the alleged attacker to surrender in order to “tell their side of the story”, according to the Pattaya News.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UPDATE: Video interview, GoFundMe page for victim of Pattaya gym assault
Alcohol ban in Pattaya and Bangkok from 6pm Saturday
Thailand Pass remains, at least until the end of June
What’s behind CP’s successful Metaverse campaign?
Thailand News Today | Thailand to target “wealthy foreign tourists”
5 beautiful glamping spots in Phuket to get closer to nature
Man in northeast Thailand stabs wife on train
Deputy PM demands officals to avoid being rude and offensive to residents
Malaysians continue to flood into Thailand
UPDATE: Chief in Phuket says black water is “not from businesses”
How do Thais name their kids? Here is an explaination
Download the ‘Plook Ganja’ app to legally grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Spicy Pork Bone Soup Eating Challenge | This is Thailand
UPDATE: Man who attacked Russian woman in Chon Buri confesses
5 hottest locations for property investment in Bangkok 2022
In Phuket, Indians are the top tourist group since Test & Go scrapped
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
Danish man left suicidal after being raped for a week in Phuket
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain testing
14 year old and older brother arrested in eastern Thailand over human trafficking
Studies show Omicron infection in vaccinated people “turbo-charges” immunity
Government says relaxed travel restrictions have led to tourism surge on Phuket, Samui
Alcohol sales ban planned for Pattaya and Bangkok elections
Thai woman survives fall from 26th floor
Black water still flowing into ocean at Phuket’s Kamala Beach
UPDATE: Bangkok governor candidates answer Russell Crowe’s questions on TV
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cambodia4 days ago
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
- Pattaya4 days ago
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
- Business3 days ago
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
- Crime2 days ago
Danish man left suicidal after being raped for a week in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
- Education3 days ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Alcohol sales ban planned for Pattaya and Bangkok elections
- Environment3 days ago
Black water still flowing into ocean at Phuket’s Kamala Beach