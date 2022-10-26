Connect with us

Pattaya

Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya

Steven showing his police report, photo by Pattaya Mail.

A Ugandan prostitute allegedly snatched a British tourist’s safe with hundreds of thousands of baht in it in Pattaya. Even though the incident happened on October 2, it was reported on Saturday that police still hadn’t caught the suspect.

The victim, 57 year old Steven Paul, took a streetwalker he met on Walking Street back to his guesthouse on Soi Chalermprakiat 21 off Third Road. The woman was 26 year old Shakirah Namatovu.

After Paul had his fun, he fell asleep. When he woke up, he found that Shakirah had run off with his safe, which had contained 8,500 British pounds, about 360,000 baht. The safe also contained Steven’s passport and other documents, Pattaya Mail reported. 

Hotel staff reportedly did not notice Shikirah leaving the hotel with the safe early in the early hours of the morning. 

Even though the British tourist filed a police report on October 2, the date when the incident happened, police still hadn’t caught Shakirah. Paul complained that Pattaya Police wasn’t working hard enough to find the thief. He revealed he has had to borrow money to survive and claimed he can’t fly home due to the stolen passport.

Pattaya Police has not commented on the progress of their investigation. 

Paul is not the first tourist in Pattaya to report money missing from their hotel. Earlier this month, an Indian tourist in Pattaya reported over US$6,000 was missing from his room after staying at a hotel in the city for just two days.

Time will tell if the police can catch Shakirah and if Paul will be able to return home.

 

Guest1
2022-10-26 16:31
50 minutes ago, Noble_Design said: Must be the most expensive sex this Brit have ever had. Only if never married or had kids, methinks. ;-)
Dancbmac
2022-10-26 16:36
Says he needs his passport to go back home.  I’m sure he could get another one issued by his embassy.
Noble_Design
2022-10-26 16:45
13 minutes ago, Guest1 said: Only if never married or had kids, methinks. ;-) So true. I should have had a vasectomy 8 minutes ago, Dancbmac said: Says he needs his passport to go back home.  I’m sure he could…
23RD
2022-10-26 16:53
There's quite  a few Ugandan and Kenyan Ladies of the night in Pattaya right now and believe me none of them are oil paintings.  Looking a bit deeper into this story if this Chap had 100's of thousands in Thai…
Dancbmac
2022-10-26 17:37
42 minutes ago, Noble_Design said: Maybe he's just too embarrassed to tell the embassy the reason his passport went missing No doubt and I probably would be embarrassed also if I did something dumb like that.  However, this happened over…

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending