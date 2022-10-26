Pattaya
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
A Ugandan prostitute allegedly snatched a British tourist’s safe with hundreds of thousands of baht in it in Pattaya. Even though the incident happened on October 2, it was reported on Saturday that police still hadn’t caught the suspect.
The victim, 57 year old Steven Paul, took a streetwalker he met on Walking Street back to his guesthouse on Soi Chalermprakiat 21 off Third Road. The woman was 26 year old Shakirah Namatovu.
After Paul had his fun, he fell asleep. When he woke up, he found that Shakirah had run off with his safe, which had contained 8,500 British pounds, about 360,000 baht. The safe also contained Steven’s passport and other documents, Pattaya Mail reported.
Hotel staff reportedly did not notice Shikirah leaving the hotel with the safe early in the early hours of the morning.
Even though the British tourist filed a police report on October 2, the date when the incident happened, police still hadn’t caught Shakirah. Paul complained that Pattaya Police wasn’t working hard enough to find the thief. He revealed he has had to borrow money to survive and claimed he can’t fly home due to the stolen passport.
Pattaya Police has not commented on the progress of their investigation.
Paul is not the first tourist in Pattaya to report money missing from their hotel. Earlier this month, an Indian tourist in Pattaya reported over US$6,000 was missing from his room after staying at a hotel in the city for just two days.
Time will tell if the police can catch Shakirah and if Paul will be able to return home.
