Drink driving Chonburi FC goalie released on bail for 100,000 baht after fatal crash

UPDATE

The Royal Thai Police released 22 year old Worawut “Bank” Sakuna, the Chonburi FC goalkeeper, on bail for 100,000 baht.

At 4.30am this morning, Bank was drink driving when he struck and killed a woman and seriously injured a man in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand.

Another Chonburi FC player, Chalermpong “Ball” Kerdkaew, arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and allegedly hurled abuse at police, rescue staff and reporters. He also allegedly threw a punch at an officer.

The Superintendent of Mueang Chon Buri Police Station said that Bank was in a “state of regret.”

Chonburi Football Club released a statement on Facebook addressing the actions of two football players involved in the incident…

“Chonburi FC would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Kanya Phonghassaban, who lost her life, and to Phong, who is injured.

“As soon as we heard the news from the management team all relevant parties got together and agreed to undertake the following measures…

“1. Chonburi FC is ready to help. We want to help the injured man who is currently resting at Chonburi Hospital, and the deceased fully.

“2. Chonburi FC would like to express our stance on the actions of Worawut Sakuna, goalkeeper for Chonburi FC, in an accident that caused death because of drink driving. We are a football club who aim to help the people of Chon Buri to be fit and healthy, be free of disease. The behaviour of drinking and driving goes against what we stand for. We will ensure that none of our footballers ever drink drive to prevent such an incident from happening again.

“3. The club expresses social responsibility and insists on not protecting the perpetrators. We are ready to cooperate with the police and help them with their legal proceedings against the offender. Worawut Sakuna will not play in any Thai League football matches until the case is over and he has completed his punishment according to the law.

“4. As for Chalermpong Kerdkaew, the club will investigate the facts. We have initially decided not to let Chalermpong play until his involvement in the offence has been fully investigated.

“Chonburi FC expresses our sincerest apologies.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Drunk Chonburi FC goalie kills 1 and injures 1 in car crash

A goalkeeper for Chonburi FC crashed his car early this morning while driving under the influence of alcohol, killing a woman and seriously injuring a man, in the province’s Mueang district, in eastern Thailand.

At 4.30am, officers from Mueang Chon Buri police station received a report that a car crashed into pedestrians on a bridge on Liap Cha Thahle Road in Ban Khot subdistrict.

Police found the body of 62 year old Kanya Phonghassaban lying in the road. Police say she said several broken bones and a smashed skull.

Another man, Phong (surname withheld), suffered broken arms and legs and was taken for urgent treatment at Chon Buri Hospital.

About 20 metres away, officers found a badly damaged black Toyota Vios sedan.

Police said the 22 year old driver, Worawut “Bank” Sakuna, was in a “drunken state.” Police tested his body alcohol content which was measured to be 184mg%. Police say he refused to sign his name on the alcohol reading.

Bank is a goalkeeper for Chonburi FC, which competes in Thai League 1, the top division of Thai football.

An eyewitness told police what he saw. Sawet Jewatcharin said he was walking on the footpath when he saw the Toyota Vios driving “very fast.”

Then, Sawet said he heard a loud noise. He turned around and saw the car spin and crash into the footpath. He said sparks were flying out of the car.

Sawet said the car was heading in his direction so he dodged it by quickly escaping the bridge via a footpath.

He said the deceased and injured were walking on the bicycle lane on the side of the road when the incident happened.

Then, a man wearing a white shirt and driving a white Toyota Fortuner car arrived at the scene with two more men, who all appeared to be drunk too, said police.

Police said one of the passengers who got out of the Fortuner, a “big man,” was 36 year old Chalermpong “Ball” Kerdkaew, who plays as a centre-back for Chon Buri FC.

Police say Ball was “looking for a fight” and hurling insults at the police, rescue workers, and reporters at the scene. Ball threw a punch at a police officer, who dodged it.

Rescue workers and civilians stepped in to hold down Ball until he “calmed down.”

Police took Bank to the police station and charged him with reckless driving causing death and injury and drink driving.