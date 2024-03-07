Thai trio arrested in Ban Bueng raid with drugs and firearms seized

Picture courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya

A trio of Thai men, hailing from the Ban Bueng area in Chon Buri, were apprehended by local law enforcement during a police raid. Police from the Ban Bueng Police Station conducted the operation, which resulted in the seizure of drugs and firearms from the suspects’ abode. The raid was set into motion following an informant’s tip-off.

The primary suspect, a 42 year old man, Kwan, was the owner of the raided property. In the course of the search conducted on March 5, officers unearthed a .380 calibre handgun stocked with ammunition, a pair of air rifles, a significant haul of 1,164 methamphetamine tablets, 0.48 grams of crystal methamphetamine, coupled with a long-barreled air gun.

Three individuals, including Kwan, were apprehended at the scene. The other two detainees were identified as 45 year old Prakit and 56 year old Prateep. Upon the police’ questioning, all three individuals confessed to owning the drugs and firearms discovered on the premises. They disclosed that they had procured the firearm components via online platforms for personal use, reported The Pattaya News.

The trio now faces charges on account of drug offences and the illegal possession of firearms. As of the present moment, a detailed investigation is underway to trace the origin of the confiscated items.

In related news, police arrested a 55 year old Thai man on February 22 for allegedly peddling drugs to teenagers and harbouring illegal firearms in Naklua, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

The suspect, identified only as Gomol, fell into the police net following an extensive covert probe. Seizing the moment, authorities swooped in and confiscated two bags containing a staggering 9.19 grammes of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia. Moreover, hidden amongst Gomol’s possessions was a homemade air-pressure long gun, ammunition, and a mysterious cylinder, raising eyebrows and suspicions alike.

This crackdown on crime, orchestrated under the directives of Police Major General Thawatchai Jindakuansanong, Commander of the Chon Buri Provincial Police, underscores the relentless pursuit of justice in the region.