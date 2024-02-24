Thai man arrested for selling drugs to teens with illegal firearms

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

In an undercover operation, police arrested a 55 year old Thai man on February 22 for allegedly peddling drugs to teenagers and harbouring illegal firearms in Naklua, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

The suspect, identified only as Gomol, fell into the police net following an extensive covert probe. Seizing the moment, authorities swooped in and confiscated two bags containing a staggering 9.19 grammes of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia. Moreover, hidden amongst Gomol’s possessions was a homemade air-pressure long gun, ammunition, and a mysterious cylinder, raising eyebrows and suspicions alike.

This crackdown on crime, orchestrated under the directives of Police Major General Thawatchai Jindakuansanong, Commander of the Chonburi Provincial Police, underscores the relentless pursuit of justice in the region. Acting on a tip-off, Bang Lamung police investigation team orchestrated a drug buy from Gomol, culminating in his swift capture and the discovery of his illicit arsenal.

Under interrogation, Gomol made startling admissions, revealing his procurement of narcotics from a woman named Taeo, with nefarious intentions to cater to the youth market. However, he brazenly insisted that his cache of weapons was solely for hunting purposes, a claim met with scepticism by law enforcement, reported Pattaya News.

In the wake of these revelations, authorities wasted no time in slapping Gomol with charges of unauthorised sale of Type 1 narcotics and possession of illegal weaponry and ammunition. As the investigation unfolds, the accused finds himself behind bars at Bang Lamung Police Station, awaiting further legal proceedings.

In related news, a police sting operation in Phuket resulted in the arrest of a 26 year old woman, originally from Ao Luek in Krabi. The woman was apprehended in her rented room on Soi Patchanee-Bangchee Liao in Ratsada on Tuesday, with law enforcement officers seizing a haul of 700 methamphetamine pills, commonly known as Yabah. The raid was carried out by the Phuket Provincial Police Crime Suppression Division.