Rama 2 Road collision leaves two injured in Samut Songkhram

Bright Choomanee9 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 30, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A collision occurred on Rama 2 Road in Samut Songkhram province involving a pickup truck and a six-wheel truck. Police speculate that the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The incident happened at 9pm yesterday, January 29, at kilometre 74+100, heading south in Mueang Yisan district.

Upon arriving at the scene, Police Lieutenant Pitipan Wongaree from the Yi San Police Station, along with rescue teams from Sawang Benjatham Samut Songkhram Foundation, found a white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck with the Bangkok license plate 8 กญ 5373, which had crashed into the rear of a six-wheel Hino truck, license plate 74-4647 from Samut Prakan.

The pickup driver, 40 year old Chetawat Pengpinit, was trapped inside the vehicle and sustained injuries. Rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to extricate him and transported him to Somdet Phra Phutthaloetla Hospital.

Another woman, 25 year old Sarita Thanwong, who was a passenger in a black BMW sedan with the Phetchaburi license plate กธ 2002, also sustained minor injuries. The BMW was struck by the spare tire from the six-wheel truck, causing chest pain for Sarita, who was subsequently taken to Mahachai Maeklong Hospital.

In an interview, 39 year old Chakrapon, the driver of the six-wheel truck, stated he was travelling from Samut Prakan to deliver goods to a customer in Phatthalung province. He was driving in the left lane at approximately 60 kilometres per hour when the pickup truck suddenly crashed into his vehicle, causing it to jolt forward.

Startled, he stopped to inspect the situation and found the pickup had collided with his truck’s rear. The spare tire had dislodged and hit the following BMW.

Footage from the camera mounted on the back of the truck confirmed Chakrapon’s account. The pickup truck driven by Chetawat, who was on his way home in Wat Pradu subdistrict, crashed into the truck without braking, resulting in severe injuries to him.

The spare tyre ended up in the middle of the road, leading to a collision with the BMW, driven by 62 year old Chula, whose daughter was injured in the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Initially, officials suspect that Chetawat might have either fainted or fallen asleep, leading to the crash. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

