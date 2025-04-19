TAT to honour 100 top tourism businesses for excellence and sustainability

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has officially launched the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards, inviting tourism operators across the country to join the prestigious competition aimed at recognising excellence and driving the industry toward long-term sustainability.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that the organisation has spent nearly three decades championing sustainable tourism development. Since the inaugural awards in 1996, TAT has consistently used this platform to honour businesses that reflect Thailand’s dedication to high-quality tourism and environmental stewardship.

Over the years, various programmes such as 7Greens, Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs Star), and Carbon Footprint Hotels (CF-Hotels) have been rolled out to encourage tourism operators to align their practices with global standards. These efforts are part of TAT’s broader strategy to create long-term value for the industry while ensuring Thailand remains a responsible and appealing destination.

As the awards enter their third decade, the 2025 edition carries special significance. Scheduled for September 27, which coincides with World Tourism Day, the awards ceremony will also be part of the nationwide Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 celebrations.

TAT aims to identify 100 outstanding tourism operators to be recognised as the best of the best, the crown jewels of Thailand’s tourism industry. This year’s awards place particular emphasis on global issues, including product and service quality, business management, and sustainability. The objective is to reinforce the capabilities of the tourism supply chain to cater to increasingly diverse and conscious travellers.

Key award categories

The competition covers five main categories: tourist attractions, accommodation, health and wellness tourism, tour programmes, and organisations that promote sustainable tourism. Notably, the fifth category returns for the first time since 2017, creating opportunities for government agencies, non-profits, and private sector organisations whose activities actively support the tourism industry, even if they are not directly part of it.

Across 17 sub-categories, there will be one Thailand Tourism Excellence Award winner and four Thailand Tourism Outstanding Awards in each. In total, 85 awards will be granted. Additionally, the Hall of Fame will honour businesses that have won excellence awards for three consecutive years.

This year also sees the introduction of the Thailand Tourism Sustainability Awards, which recognises tourism enterprises excelling in sustainable management across environmental, cultural, economic, and social dimensions. These accolades will help complete the lineup of 100 top awards, solidifying the programme as a hallmark of tourism excellence in Thailand.

Tourism businesses that win awards in 2025 will receive several promotional and business development perks from TAT. These include a 50% discount for participating in TAT’s domestic and international trade events, marketing and media exposure through TAT’s platforms, and access to industry-related training programmes to help further enhance their capabilities.

Tourism operators are encouraged to submit their applications by April 30 via the official website the TAT’s official website.

For updates and further information, follow Thailand Tourism Awards on Facebook or add the official LINE account: @tourismawards.

