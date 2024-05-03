Pattaya restaurant under fire for excessive pricing of food dish

Picture courtesy of Malidate Van from pexels.com

A restaurant in Pattaya, Chon Buri Province, has come under scrutiny for reportedly charging an excessive 70 baht for a basic dish of rice with two fried eggs. Following this, the Department of Internal Trade ordered provincial commerce officials to conduct inspections of made-to-order food outlets in the region.

The restaurant’s alleged high pricing and lack of clear price signage prompted this directive. If the investigation confirms the accusations, the establishment may face legal repercussions. In light of this, consumers are urged to report any instances of exploitative practices to the hotline 1569.

The Deputy Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, Udom Srisomsong, shared that the officials are set to inspect the restaurant in question this week. Preliminary observations indicate that while quick meal dishes typically cost around 70 baht, the charge for a basic dish of rice with two fried eggs at this price point is deemed unreasonable.

Compounding the issue is the restaurant’s failure to display a clear price list, opting to just present a menu of items, and its reputation for setting unreasonable prices.

The conclusion will be made based on the inspection results today, May 3, as Udom mentioned. He further explained that if the investigation verifies intentional malpractice, the establishment could face legal proceedings in accordance with the laws that govern product and service pricing.

The penalties for such practices are severe. Non-display of price tags can result in a fine of up to 10,000 baht, while excessive pricing could lead to a prison sentence of up to seven years and/or a fine of up to 140,000 baht.

Amid these developments, the public is strongly encouraged to report any unfair practices by shops through the hotline, 1569. The decisions in such matters are based solely on the facts and evidence gathered, said Udom.

The Department of Internal Trade’s directive underscores its commitment to ensuring fair pricing in the food industry and protecting consumers from potential exploitation. The developments in the Pattaya restaurant case will undoubtedly set a precedent for similar establishments across the country, reported Pattaya News.