Chinese student rescued from scam gang kidnapping attempt

Image courtesy of Khaosod

A young Chinese student was deceived by a call centre scam gang in a kidnapping attempt, demanding a ransom of 7 million baht, has been rescued in Chiang Mai. Initially lured from Australia, she faced threats of visa revocation for non-compliance.

Thai police successfully located her today at 11am, following coordination with Samut Prakan police. The rescue operation led by officials from the Region 5 Provincial Police resulted in the student’s release and subsequent questioning to ascertain the facts of her ordeal.

The harrowing experience began when 23 year old student Dan Wei Su was contacted by a fraudulent call centre claiming to be Chinese police. They falsely accused her of financial fraud involving her identification details, coercing her to fly to Thailand to escape supposed legal consequences.

She arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on April 30 at 10.31pm, before travelling to Chiang Mai. Shortly after her arrival, she was to continue to Chiang Rai with plans to cross the border into a neighbouring country.

Region 5 Provincial Police and the Crime Suppression Division of Samut Prakan were alerted about her activities yesterday at around 7.50pm.

She was found in a hotel room in Chiang Mai’s Mueang district, amid a call with the scam gang. The police intervened at approximately 11.50pm, taking her to their headquarters for further assistance and investigation.

Following the rescue, Dan Wei Su was safely handed over to her family and the police at the Region 5 Provincial Police headquarters. The next steps involve notifying the Chinese embassy and proceeding with related legal actions.

The Police Major General of Region 5, Kritthaphon Yisahakorn, has disclosed that the incident’s jurisdiction falls under Samut Prakan province, where the victim will file her complaint.

Meanwhile, he has ordered an investigation to locate the call centre gang within the jurisdiction of Region 5, promising immediate action upon their discovery.

This case highlights the ongoing threats posed by international scam syndicates and underscores the importance of cross-border law enforcement cooperation.

The swift action by Thai police has not only saved a young student from potential harm but also brought attention to these fraudulent operations that prey on international students, often luring them with threats and manipulation.

The ongoing investigation aims to apprehend the culprits and dismantle the call centre scam network to prevent similar incidents in the future.