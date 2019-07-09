Thai lady fusses over scratch on car while Frenchman lies injured on the road | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Thai lady fusses over scratch on car while Frenchman lies injured on the road
PHOTO: Raksiamnews
Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon rescue foundation rushed to a housing development to find a French pensioner laying in a pool of blood with head and facial injuries. At the scene they also found the man’s motorbike and a Thai woman fretting over her new Toyota Camry that was scratched on the rear panels.
67 year old Jean Paul 67 was taken to the Pattaya Memorial hospital after the Foundation attended to him at the scene. Witnesses at the Choke Chai 4 housing estate said that the Frenchman’s sight was “not what it used to be” and that the area was badly lit.
He was riding his motorbike and crashed into the back of the Camry.
“He probably couldn’t see where he was going on his Fino that was only slightly damaged.”
Witnesses say 52 year old Chorpraka Witchai seemed less concerned about the man’s wellbeing and more worried about her new car that was parked outside, according to Raksiamnews. She had only taken delivery from the showroom less than a week ago “…now this had happened!”.
SOURCE: Raksiamnews
Miracle magic Thai power generator rubbished by academic
PHOTO: 75 year old Cheun Fanmeik, making power out of cranking a handle – INN News
A retired electrical engineer and professor at the Lat Krabang Institute of Technology is slamming the invention of a ‘power generator’ by a Thai pensioner as nonsense.
75 year old Cheun Fanmeik, who used to work at the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, claims he could get thousands of watts of power without traditional fuels. While he wouldn’t give away specific details about his generator, he told reporters he didn’t need oil, gas or coal to run the contraption – the generator uses a gear system which needs to be wound up by hand for about 15 minutes.
Chon Buri based Mr Fanmeik has ‘copyrighted’ the device and already received a patent from Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce. He claims he was able to power his house for 6- 8 hours without using any fuel, just the stored up power from winding up his ‘generator’.
But Professor Dusit Suksawat at the Lat Krabang Institute of Technology says the physics just doesn’t add up and is “all a fake claim”.
“If the guy said he was able to produce 20 watts of power (instead of ‘thousands’) I would be prepared to believe him.”
He called on the inventor to present his machine and data for scientific analysis, according to Workpoint News.
Cheun said he had been working on the machine for more than a decade but many people commenting online ridiculed the claims.
SOURCE: Workpoint News
New Pattaya police chief ‘reads the riot act’ to pubs and nightclubs
PHOTOS: 77Kaoded
The new Pattaya police chief is laying down the law for pubs and nightclubs around Pattaya about rules and regulations. A meeting over the weekend heard that customers under 20 were not permitted, customers must not bring drugs or weapons into the venues and that closing hours must be strictly adhered to. 100 local staff, owners and managers were in attendance to be told to improve safety and security after a number of high profile stings in recent weeks.
The new Police chief, Pol Col Prawit Chorseng, also said they will punish people involved in human trafficking. He has taken over the top police job after Pol Col Pongphanmaneethet and four deputies were transferred after prostitution and underage sex were found operating at a property on Soi 6 a few weeks ago.
77kaoded report that the new chief was acting on direct orders from the NCPO who are still pulling the levers before the new cabinet is endorsed by HM The King.
SOURCE: 77Kaoded
Nigerian and Thai wife arrested in Chon Buri over $50,000 romance scam
PHOTO: Naewna
Nong Prue police say they’ve arrested a Nigerian man and his Thai wife over their alleged collusion in an online romance scam.
Police claim 40 year old Uchenna Joseph Amujiogu and 36 year old Wassana Kanchiak scammed a Thai woman out of 2 million baht. The woman contacted police in June after she realised she had been a victim of the scam.
The woman told police she was sent a friend request on Facebook by someone with the name of UD Danid who claimed to be a doctor in the US military. The message was sent in February this year.
The pair continued chatting online using Google Hangouts with the man later claiming he was called David Mandy.
The victim was then told a US$500,000 loan had been approved for her from the “World Bank” but in order to access it she would need to transfer $50,000 to release the rest of the money. The victim, who was issued with a document from the “World Bank” transferred the money to multiple bank accounts but later realised the whole thing was a scam.
After an official complaint was made, police studied CCTV footage from outside the ATMs where some of the money was withdrawn. They then were able to identify Kanchiak dressed in a black jacket with a hood, sunglasses and a mask covering her face.
On Saturday, police tracked down Amujiogu and Kanchiak to an address in Sattahip where they were arrested. They have been charged with numerous offences related to fraud. They remain in custody.
