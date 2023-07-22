Russian man’s drunken rampage damages multiple cars in Phuket

Image courtesy of The Pattaya News

The tranquillity of Phuket was disturbed as a 26 year old man of Russian nationality, intoxicated and in an aggressive state, carried out a frenzy of destruction, damaging multiple cars in the Wichit district. Local residents alerted the authorities, reporting an aberrant individual committing acts of wilful damage outside a condominium near a department store in Wichit on a Friday afternoon.

With an estimated ten local law enforcement officials, led by Lieutenant Colonel Anurak Parinyasathirakun, rapidly deployed to the scene. Despite the swift police response, the man, brandishing a bottle opener, posed a significant threat to the attending officers. With language barriers further complicating the situation, compounded by the perpetrator’s apparent state of intoxication, communication with the man proved nearly impossible.

Police used a taser and a wooden club to stop the foreign man. The electric shock from the taser, combined with the force of the club wielded by law enforcement officers, brought the Russian down, enabling the police to apprehend him. Following his arrest, the man was transported to a nearby medical facility for both a physical examination and a mental health assessment.

Colonel Chatree Choookaew identified the man as a Russian national, though opted not to disclose his name. He added, ” Four vehicles sustained damage at the hands of the Russian man,” resulting in all owners of the affected cars promptly filing police reports, requesting compensation for the damages inflicted upon their vehicles by the man.

The motive behind the erratic damaging rampage executed by the Russian man remains a puzzle to the investigators. The police announced their intentions to interrogate him, once he has sobered up, utilising a translator’s assistance. Following the questioning, he will be presented with a bill accounting for the car damage he caused.

As of yet, it remains unclear whether the man will face potential immigration procedures. These could range from deportation orders to placement on an immigration blacklist, pending the decision of the Thai Immigration authorities on the appropriate course of action to follow, reports The Pattaya News.