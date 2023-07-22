Three-way crash on Phuket’s main road leaves one hospitalised

Image courtesy of The Phuket News

A road mishap involving three vehicles on Phuket‘s principal thoroughfare, Thepkrasattri Rd, ended with one individual hospitalised and two others escaping serious injuries. The unfortunate incident occurred yesterday morning.

Reports detailing the accident indicate that the event transpired on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew. The repercussions led to one individual being ferried to Thalang Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Notification regarding the mishap was received by Thalang Police Station. The incident was reported to have occurred in close proximity to the local Isuzu dealership on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew and was logged in roughly at 5.50am.

Police officers alongside Kusoldharm rescue personnel converged at the site to discover a motorbike, equipped with a side-car (saleng), lying overturned and severely damaged. Additionally, a Honda Scoopy scooter and a Mazda car were found at the site sporting substantial damage.

Two motorcyclists, Arsad Tawan, 46 years old, and Suwit Kaewhwan, 40 years old, reportedly sustained injuries in the accident. Of the two, Arsad Tawan was transferred to Thalang Hospital for treatment while Suwit Kaewhwan was offered immediate assistance at the site of the accident. Meanwhile, the Mazda driver, Warisa Samathi, a 37 years old woman emerged from the incident without any harm.

From preliminary investigations, including corroborative witness statements, it appears that the Scoopy crashed into the back of the saleng, which was subsequently struck by the Mazda. The investigation confirmed that all three vehicles were travelling in a northbound direction towards the Heroines Monument at the time of the unfortunate incident.

Follow us on :













In regard to the accident, the police have yet to release any statements regarding the formal charges against any of the victims involved in the accident, reports The Phuket News.

Meanwhile, in Chon Buri, the police have successfully seized multiple bundles of lethal weapons and ammunition from a Thai national who was known for showing off his guns on social media. For more information, click the LINK to read more.