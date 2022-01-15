Pattaya
Police raid Bang Lamung pool party in violation of Covid-19 rules
In what has become a common occurrence, police in Pattaya raided another illegal party in violation of Covid-19 regulations, this time a pool party in Bang Lamung. Police described the venue, saying it was like a tavern or villa converted into a pool party location that was serving drinks and blasting music long after curfew with no regard for Covid-19 safety restrictions.
Police received a call from a concerned neighbour who was afraid to have a large gathering that could spread Covid-19 going on nearby. When they raided the venue near Moo 10 in Nong Prue last night at around 10:30 pm, they found over 50 people drinking and partying without masks or social distancing. Loud music was blaring and alcohol was being served with no Covid-19 safety precautions in sight.
With over 50 attendees, police said it was a mix of foreigners and Thai people enjoying the party. Police identified 3 people under the legal drinking age of 20 and they were taken and charged separately for underage drinking. Police did not say if they plan on prosecuting any other customers taking part in the illegal party.
The caretaker of the property was taken into custody and transported to the Bang Lamung Police Station where they face charges for their violation of the Emergency Decree and Covid-19 regulations.
While nightlife businesses like bars, clubs, karaoke, pubs, and other entertainment venues have been closed since April of last year, some venues have been allowed to convert into a “restaurant” and receive special certification and licensing to open and serve drinks with restriction. Covid-19 precautions must be followed, and approved venues must stop serving alcohol at 9 pm.
The police reported that this particular party venue will be further investigated, having all their licenses checked to make sure that they have the proper permissions to operate. If any problems are found, the venue could face closure.
Authorities have been making a point to crack down on venues opening illegal and licensed restaurants breaking the rules of reopening in order to curb the rising spread of Covid-19 and to deter other venues from opening unsafely and illegally.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
