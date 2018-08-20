Connect with us

National

Thaiger Radio News – Monday

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

 

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Nearly 15 million methamphetamine tablets seized in Ayutthaya

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 20, 2018

By

PHOTO: Bernama WebTV

Narcotics police have seized a massive amount of 14.8 million methamphetamine pills hidden in fruit boxes and then stored in a container at a warehouse in the central province of Ayutthaya yesterday (Sunday).

Deputy commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said that the huge drug haul was contained in 1,700 fruit boxes each carrying 200,000 meth pills.

Police explain that a truck left the warehouse for Talad Thai fresh market in Pathum Thani to fetch 1,700 boxes of fruit. The fruit was later partially removed from the boxes and replaced with packs of meth pills before the truck headed back to the warehouse.

Plainclothes police, who had laid in wait near the warehouse, then moved in to make the arrest.

Pol Maj-Gen Tanai said the warehouse was used as a distribution centre to deliver the drugs to customers in central provinces. During the coordinated raid, three men aged 29 and 32 from Chiangmai and Nongkhai were nabbed.

Video of the massive drugs haul here from Bernama WebTV…

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

National

Thailand’s household debt

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

August 19, 2018

By

Thailand’s household debt has been on the rise over the past decade, up from an average of 116,681 baht in 2007 to 178,994 baht in 2017, but should be measured with commensurate growth in wages, inflation and the country’s GDP.

The figures show that Thailand’s debt for farming is around 16% of the total debt bill. 36% is spent on buying property and land whilst Thais only go into debt for education – around 1.6% of their total borrowings.

More disturbingly Thais are using borrowings and credit cards for keeping their lifestyles and daily costs alive. 39% of all Thai debt is for daily consumption items.

The three provinces that have the highest rate of debt are #1 Pathum Thani, #2 Krabi, #3 Nontaburi. The average debt for all Thais is 179,000 baht. Bangkok has the highest household debt at 202,000 baht per person, Yala the lowest at only 28,000 baht.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

National

Resorts near Kaeng Krachan dam in Petchaburi temporarily closed

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 19, 2018

By

PHOTOS: The Nation

More than 30 resorts downstream of the Kaeng Krachan dam in Phetchaburi province, are being closed temporarily due to heavy flooding.

Thai PBS reports that floodwater levels at the 30 plus resorts range from 1-3 metres making it impossible to carry on with their business. It’s also been reported that spillover water from the spillway has heavily damaged the only road leading to the resorts downstream of the dam.

Officials at Kaeng Krachan dam said that the dam was discharging 259 cubic metres/second of water out of the dam into the Phetchaburi river after water level in the dam has risen to 750 million cubic metres against its full capacity of 710 million cubic metres.

One of the resort operators, Mr Thongbai Klaipetch, said that his resort and nine others in the same neighbourhood were marooned and the only road to the resorts was badly flooded.

About 60 families of Ban Tham Sua in Tambon Kaeng Krachan have made preparations to evacuate out of their village due to heavy flooding which has rendered their daily livelihood difficult.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending