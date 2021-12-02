Connect with us

Pattaya

Police arrest man for allegedly attacking and robbing a Russian woman in Pattaya

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Pattaya Police Facebook page
image
image

A 42 year old man was arrested today for allegedly beating and robbing a Russian tourist in Pattaya six months ago, Khaosod English reports. The 56 year old woman was taking photos in South Pattaya when the man allegedly attacked her, stealing her phone and US$2,000 in cash. The victim’s face was left with bruises from the assault.

The man, who Khaosod English reported as “Kriangsak,” was also wanted for nine other robbery cases in his hometown of Rayong. Officers identified Kriangsak as the suspect after he allegedly sold the woman’s stolen phone at a shop. Police say Kriangsak has admitted stealing from the woman and wanted the money for alcohol and drugs.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-12-02 18:05
Open and shut case as far as the police are concerned.....
image
ace035
2021-12-02 23:12
B500 fined and will be release shortly
Thaiger

