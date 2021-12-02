Police arrest man for allegedly attacking and robbing a Russian woman in Pattaya

A 42 year old man was arrested today for allegedly beating and robbing a Russian tourist in Pattaya six months ago, Khaosod English reports. The 56 year old woman was taking photos in South Pattaya when the man allegedly attacked her, stealing her phone and US$2,000 in cash. The victim’s face was left with bruises from the assault.

The man, who Khaosod English reported as “Kriangsak,” was also wanted for nine other robbery cases in his hometown of Rayong. Officers identified Kriangsak as the suspect after he allegedly sold the woman’s stolen phone at a shop. Police say Kriangsak has admitted stealing from the woman and wanted the money for alcohol and drugs.

SOURCE: Khaosod English