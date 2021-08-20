Connect with us

Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pattaya News video

Yet another party breaking all Covid-19 restrictions was just broken up in Central Pattaya tonight, with 21 people arrested. The event was in front of the Tree Town Market area on Soi Buakhao and police raided the party just before 9 pm.

Pattaya and the rest of the Chon Buri province is now a maximum control dark red zone, and gatherings of more than 5 people are strictly prohibited and gatherings of any size with alcohol are also banned. The restrictions are regulated by the national Emergency Decree and Communicable Disease Act, as well as locally by the Chon Buri Provincial Disease Committee order.

The party attracted concern from several neighbours worried about Covid-19 spreading through large gatherings who alerted the Pattaya Police. When officers were dispatched to the party location, they found a group of 3 Thai people and 18 foreign nationals. Police reported that they were drinking alcohol and socialising in a big group in violation of the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The group seemed to be flagrantly disregarding all Covid-19 safety measures according to the police on the scene. They were all taken into custody and transported to the police station where they currently remain. The group faces multiple legal charges for the unlawful party and because of the emergency decree laws in effect, may face prison terms of up to 2 years and fines of up to 40,000 baht.

The identities of the partygoers have not been released to the public.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2021-08-21 00:58
30 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Yet another party breaking all Covid-19 restrictions was just broken up in Central Pattaya tonight, with 21 people arrested. The event was in front of the Tree Town Market area on Soi Buakhao Are plod…
image
DiggR
2021-08-21 01:02
Wouldn't be surprised if "exit stage left" is instore for some of the actors.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

