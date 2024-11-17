Bangkok motorcycle shop fire causes explosions and tragedy

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A devastating fire erupted at a motorcycle shop, resulting in multiple explosions and significant property damage, while the discovery of the shop owner’s wife’s body added to the tragedy. Police are investigating the cause of the blaze that broke out in the early hours of today.

At around 1am, today, November 17, police officer Korawik Suputat from Bang Khun Thian Police Station received a report of a fire in a residential area near the entrance of Soi Wutthakat 33, Bang Kho, Chom Thong district, Bangkok.

The officer coordinated with the Dao Khanong Fire and Rescue Station, deploying two fire engines, forensic staff, and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to the scene.

The fire consumed a three-storey commercial building housing two units, with flames and smoke billowing intensely. Explosions were periodically heard from the ground floor, and the fire quickly spread to the second and third floors. Firefighters worked swiftly and managed to control the blaze within an hour.

Upon inspection, the ground floor was found to be a shop with numerous motorcycles parked inside. Efforts were made to ventilate smoke from the building, leading to the discovery of a deceased female, identified as 63 year old Jinda, next to a bed in a third-floor bedroom.

She was the wife of the building’s owner. Police subsequently contacted forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital to examine the body further.

Thanapol, a 28 year old shop employee, reported that he was out getting food at Talat Phlu when his manager called to inform him about the fire. He hurried back to find the shop engulfed in flames.

Shop fire

Thanapol mentioned that he only worked on the ground floor and had never been upstairs. The shop owner leased only the ground floor space of the building.

A witness residing across the street stated that they were awakened by two to three loud explosion-like noises. Upon investigating, they saw smoke emanating from the ground floor of the building and instructed their son to immediately alert the police.

The shop, known for selling motorcycles, was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, the owner of the commercial building resided at the back, as the front area was rented out for business purposes.

Initially, police and medical personnel sent the deceased’s body for a thorough examination at the forensic department of Siriraj Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, pending a detailed investigation by relevant officials. The fire damaged dozens of motorcycles and destroyed the interior of the building, said a witness from across the street.

“The shop was closed, and no one was present at the time of the fire.”

The investigation continues to determine how the fire started, with forensic experts and fire department officials examining the site for clues.