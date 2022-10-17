Pattaya woman allegedly assaults Indian landlord over keycard fine

A woman staying at a hotel in Pattaya has allegedly assaulted her Indian landlord over a fine for losing her keycard, The Pattaya News reported on Saturday. The incident reportedly happened at the Honest Room Hotel in the Bang Lamung district.

The woman allegedly hit the landlord, 53 year old Hitesh Shan, in the face with a metal hand sanitiser stand over the 1,000 baht fine. Hitesh had a long wound on his face, which rescuers helped to treat. Hitesh was then taken to a nearby hospital for a medical examination.

According to the hotel’s clerk, the woman was intoxicated when she asked for a new keycard after losing her first card. After being told she would be fined 1,000 baht, she lifted the metal hand sanitiser stand and hit Hitesh in the face with it, Sanook reported. The woman then quickly fled the scene.

Pattaya police have reviewed the hotel’s CCTV footage, while the woman remained on the loose. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Hitesh was reportedly recovering in the hospital and vowed to press charges after he healed.