Crime

VIDEO: Canadian man arrested for rollerblading on busy Bangkok road

Published

 on 

A Canadian man has been arrested for rollerblading on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Police tracked him down after a clip of him weaving in and out of the traffic circulated on social media over the weekend.

Police summoned 37 year old Jordan Joseph McIver to Lumpini Police Station yesterday to arrest him under suspicion of “obstructing a public road in a way that impedes the safety or ease of traffic by placing obstacles, abandoning items, or by another way.”

Comments soon came rolling in when the clip was posted online on Friday. While clearly a skilled rollerblader, the Canadian wasn’t wearing a helmet or any other protective equipment, which worried many netizens concerned for McIver’s safety.

People commented that Thailand’s dangerous roads are not suitable for rollerblading and he is sure to cause an accident and get seriously injured.

McIver told the police he was out exercising and “soaking up the atmosphere of Thailand” when the clip was filmed. He said he did not realise it was a criminal offence because he doesn’t know Thailand’s laws.

He promised not to do it again and accepts whatever penalty he is given according to the law.

Last month, a 24 year old English-Thai pro-wakeboarder was arrested under the same charges for “wake skating” through a flooded road in Bangkok (see clip). He was fined 5,000 baht and given a one-month suspended prison sentence.

 

Recent comments:
Lazarus
2022-10-17 11:22
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: A Canadian man has been arrested for rollerblading on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Police tracked him down after a clip of him weaving in and out of the traffic circulated on social media over the…
harry1
2022-10-17 11:24
thailand losing its smile, a danger ? 50% of drivers dont have a license and those that have, dont driving well no 1 hub for fatalities' 
Skip
2022-10-17 12:05
48 minutes ago, Ramanathan.P said: Why do these people don't show their heroic deeds in their own backyard. No one is interested to see his talents on other country roads where he posses as a great danger for others. If…
HolyCowCm
2022-10-17 12:10
In all fairness for safety, if he hit a rut in the road or a motorcycle or car clipped him and he stumbled and fell, then he might just get his head squashed. Not the ideal street to be roller…
Cazna
2022-10-17 12:13
6 minutes ago, Skip said: Your hate and racism is shining through... focus on the great danger posed by Thai drivers everyday... then the occasional farang roller skater won't seem like such a big deal Wandered too far away from…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

