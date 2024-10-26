Thailand Post unveils ‘Moo Deng’ iStamp & postcard collection Share your love with the adorable zoo star and support zoo and flood victims!

Image courtesy of Thailand Post

Thailand Post Company Limited is capitalising on the ‘Moo Deng Fever’ by teaming up with Khao Kheow Open Zoo to launch an iStamp and postcard collection that captures the adorable charm of the world’s favourite pygmy hippo, Moo Deng.

This special collection includes photos documenting a day in the life of Moo Deng. Fans and collectors of stamps and memorabilia can now pre-order the limited-edition Moo Deng collection online via the ThailandPostMart website and app.

The collection includes a set of two Moo Deng postcards (5×7 inches), priced at 40 baht per set, a 20-stamp iStamp sheet (A4 size), priced at 120 baht, and a set of four iStamps (A5 size), priced at 60 baht per sheet.

These items will be available for shipping and sale starting from November 6, and can also be purchased at the General Post Office at Bang Rak, Thailand Post Headquarters, Post Café Samsen Nai, the Thai Stamp Museum, MBK Centre Post Office, and Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

Chief Executive Officer of Thailand Post Co., Ltd., Dr. Dhanant Subhadrabandhu stated that the adorable star of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, ‘Moo Deng’, has become one of Thailand’s soft power symbols, winning hearts around the world and creating a widespread trend.

In response, Thailand Post has partnered with Khao Kheow Open Zoo to capture Moo Deng’s charm in the form of personal iStamps, featuring a day in the life of the beloved pygmy hippo, and endearing postcards. This collaboration allows fans to collect and share heart-warming images, spreading joy to others.

Additionally, a special iStamp collection is available, where customers can create personalised stamps using their own photos. Stamps are not just collectables but also serve as a medium for education and national representation. This collaboration not only brings happiness to many but also raises awareness about endangered species conservation and promotes tourism in Thailand.

The ultra-limited iStamp set of four stamps, which allows personal photos to be used as keepsakes (A5 size), priced at 60 baht per sheet, can be made at Khao Kheow Open Zoo or the 29th National Book Fair at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Additionally, Thailand Post is hosting a special event, ‘Send Your Heartfelt Messages to Moo Deng’. Everyone is invited to send their thoughts by writing postcards, priced at 2 baht each, and sending them to Moo Deng’s Post Box at Khao Kheow Open Zoo 20110.

The messages will be displayed on a board at the zoo, showcasing Thailand’s beloved and friendly icon to the world. Thailand Post will collect and deliver the messages to Khao Kheow Open Zoo. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Zoological Park Organisation to support flood victims and contribute to wildlife welfare.

For more information, please contact the Customer Management and Product Development Department (Mail) at 0 2573 5480 or 0 2573 5463.

