Grab car driver attacked, but gets the assailant to take him to hospital | The Thaiger

Grab car driver attacked, but gets the assailant to take him to hospital
A father has posted a story on social media about the travails of his son, a Grab car driver in Bangkok.
The post said that his son received a call to take a customer from Klong Prapa to Muang Thong Thani. But on the way, passing a secluded area, the passenger produced a knife and started attacking the driver after getting him in a head lock.
The Grab driver fought back and the fight continued into the back seat of the car. His son became exhausted but somehow succeeded in calming down the situation and asked the attacker what he wanted.
The attacker said he needed 200,000 baht to pay debts.
The driver convinced him that he’d transfer the money to him if the attacker would drive him to hospital where the attacker pretended to be a relative of the driver and waited.
Meanwhile hospital staff contacted the driver’s father so he could sign papers for the necessary surgery for his son. When the father arrived at the hospital the whispering between him, other relatives and hospital staff soon figured out that the ‘kind friend’ was actually the attacker (dramatic music sting!).
The father discreetly called 191 and got police to meet them at another hospital where his son had been transferred to so he could use his hospital insurance card.
Meanwhile, the attacker was unaware of all the whispering and actually travelled in the ambulance with the victim to the second hospital. Once there the police refused to act because no official report had been made and they were arguing about jurisdictions and who should be doing the paperwork.
Whilst the police were arguing amongst themselves the family beat up the attacker then managed to get the RIGHT police in the RIGHT jurisdiction to act and take the attacker into custody in Pak Kret.
The father explained in his story that the attacker was clearly ‘mentally unstable’ and easy to con.
Sanook did not report on charges faced by the attacker.
King greets the people in a massive public audience at the Grand Palace
Yesterday’s appearances on the balcony of the Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall of the Grand Palace in Bangkok of HM The King and royal family capped off three days of pomp and circumstance for the coronation of Thailand’s monarch.
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn granted a historic public audience from the main balcony yesterday afternoon. A sea of yellow-clad people of all ages and from across the land had gathered in front of the balcony, waving yellow flags, chanting loudly, “Long Live the Royals”.
PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Cabinet members, together with their spouses, also gathered in front of the hall. Speaking on behalf of the Thai people, Prayut expressed delight on the coronation of the King and extended best wishes from all.
The military then fired gun salutes in the King’s honour as the Royal Anthem played. However, the loud chant of “Long Live the Royals” that continued from the subjects, rose above the gunshots and the music from the loudspeakers.
Replying to the prime minister’s address, His Majesty said that he and the Queen were pleased to have received the people’s goodwill and to have seen them turn out in full force to express their best wishes on the occasion of his coronation.
“I am extremely gratified. May your unity in expressing to me your goodwill augur that everyone, and all sides, shall take action for the further prosperity of our nation,” the King said. He then thanked his well-wishers and offered them his blessings.
It was the first grand public audience by the monarch since he was crowned and enthroned during three days of sacred rituals that began on May 4. It was from this same balcony that his parents, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej and HM Queen Sirikit, had waved to their well-wishers back in 1950 following his coronation.
Following his speech, the King waved to his people with a smiling Queen beside him. He then gestured to his children to come out on the balcony. The prince and the princesses were all smiles, and waved energetically at the gathered well-wishers. The King and the Queen could be seen holding hands, and then the Queen also waved to the gathering.
The grand public audience lasted about 10 minutes, as the royals had to leave for the Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall to meet foreign envoys.
There, Singapore Ambassador Chua Siew San, the dean of diplomatic corps in Thailand, presented best wishes to the King on the occasion of his coronation.
The King replied that he, the government and the Thai people, would support good relations with all countries.
HM The King confers new royal titles on his family – PHOTOS
“HM The King’s mother will now be addressed as Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.”
HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn yesterday granted new titles to members of his family in a grand, televised royal ceremony.
The late King Bhumibol Adulyadej has a new name signifying he was also the father of a monarch, and that he was a “Maha Raja” or Great King. The current monarch’s mother will henceforth be addressed as Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.
The King himself presented royal golden plaques bearing their new titles by placing the items before their official portraits in the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall at the Grand Palace yesterday.
The King’s younger sisters, Their Royal Highness Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn Walailak, received new titles with elevated royal ranks.
In Thailand, royal rank is inherited by birth or bestowed by appointment. Appointments are traditionally formalised by royal plaques bearing the title and by the pouring of ceremonial water.
Although appointments can take place on various occasions, it is common for new kings to grant or revise titles and plaques upon his coronation. At yesterday’s ceremony, Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn received their golden plaques in turn from the newly enthroned King.
They knelt before their elder brother as he poured ceremonial water for them and handed them the inscribed plaques. Her Majesty Queen Suthida moved from her chair to sit next to them on the floor.
Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was bestowed the highest of royal ranks by appointment – Krom Somdej Phra. Her younger sister, Princess Chulabhorn, received the rank of Krom Phra, the second-highest. Both Princesses also received a first-class King Rama X Royal Cypher Medal.
HRH Princess Somsavali, former consort to the King, was granted a new title and the higher rank of Krom Ma Meun.
Princess Somsavali sat in a wheelchair before the King, with their only daughter HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha by her side, as she received the ceremonial water, plaque, the Ancient and Auspicious Order of the Nine Gems and a first-class King Rama X Royal Cypher Medal. Queen Suthida again sat on the floor next to Princess Bajrakitiyabha.
Their Royal Highnesses Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti received new titles reflecting their status as the children of a king. They were each granted the Most Illustrious Order of the Royal House of Chakri and a Royal Cypher Medal.
Their Royal Highnesses Princess Siribhachudabhorn and Princess Aditayadornkitikhun, daughters of Princess Chulabhorn, received the new title and decorations including the Royal Cypher Medal.
Millions of Thais watched the televised ceremony, enjoying a rare glimpse of loving moments shared by members of the Royal Family. Princess Bajrakitiyabha was seen affectionately hugging her mother. The new titles of the family members have already been promulgated in the Royal Gazette.
At the end of the ceremony, Princess Sirindhorn represented the Royal Family in paying homage to the King by offering candles and flowers.
Privy Council President General Prem Tinsulanonda did the same on behalf of the Privy Council. He was followed by PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha, acting on behalf of his Cabinet, National Legislative Assembly president Pornpetch Wichitcholchai for assembly members, Supreme Court president Cheep Jullamon for judicial officials, and Lord Chamberlain ACM Satitpong Sukvimol for palace officials.
The King then presented a meal to Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana, who in turn gave his blessings and delivered a sermon on the 10 Virtues of Kings – namely giving, sacrifice, gentleness, freedom from anger, tolerance, moral conduct, honesty, perseverance, non-violence and justice.
Royal Coronation – Monday’s ceremonies
Monday, May 6 has been declared a special public holiday in order for the public to join the celebrations in Bangkok.
4:30pm
HM the King grants a public audience on a balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace to present himself as the new monarch and receive the good wishes of the Thai people.
5:30pm
HM grants an audience to international diplomatic staff who offer their best wishes at the Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall.
