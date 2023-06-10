Pattaya street food vendors cause traffic chaos, face foreign competition

Photo by The Pattaya News.

Officials in Thailand’s eastern city of Pattaya organised a meeting yesterday to address the increasing number of complaints regarding street food vendors in the city. Motorists have raised concerns about vendors causing traffic congestion and choke points throughout the city. Meanwhile, local vendors have complained about the influx of foreigners operating food carts, which they claim is negatively impacting their income and may involve illegal activities.

The officials pointed out that a trial is currently underway near Wat Chai in South Pattaya, allowing nearly fifty vendors to operate legally between 9pm and 4am daily. However, these participating vendors must possess proper registration and adhere to strict health standards. Officials are considering implementing similar trials in other areas and exploring the possibility of designating specific zones for food vendors to operate.

Regarding the issue of foreign vendors, authorities have stated that Immigration will be invited to regularly inspect the legal status of food cart operators across the city. Any individuals found to be working illegally may face deportation and stringent legal consequences, The Pattaya News reported.

Like many places in Thailand, Pattaya is a hotspot for street food.

Pattaya’s famous Walking Street is a hub for street food, with vendors selling a variety of dishes, including savory seafood and juicy grilled meats. Moreover, the street is lively and bustling, and the options are endless. From fresh seafood to mouth-watering skewers, Walking Street is a street food lover’s paradise.

Follow us on :













From the bustling streets of Bangkok to the scenic beaches of Pattaya, there’s no shortage of delicious street food to sample. Whether you’re a fan of spicy noodles or sweet treats, you’re sure to find something to your taste.

To learn more about street food in Thailand, click HERE.