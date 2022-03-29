Pattaya police raid karaoke bar, some partygoers also test positive for drugs

Police in Pattaya raided a karaoke bar open past the 11pm cutoff time set by the government under the Covid-19 preventative measures. Officers from the Mueng Pattaya Police Station went by the karaoke bar Casanova at 1:30am on Sunday. Many cars and motorcycles were parked out front and music could be heard coming from inside the bar.

Customers dancing and drinking inside the bar were ordered to stop, put their face masks on, and undergo an on-the-spot urine drug test. Reports say some tested positive for illicit drugs.

The bar manager was charged for opening entertainment venues without permission, selling alcohol without permission, and opening overdue.

Bars and entertainment venues in Thailand remain closed indefinitely due to the nationwide Covid-19 prevention measures. Some bars and nightclubs have been able to apply for permission to open as restaurants, but alcohol can only be served until 11pm.

SOURCE: Channel 3