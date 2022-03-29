Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand charity helps animals affected by the Ukraine conflict

Thaiger

Published

 on 

The following is a press release from the Soi Dog Foundation.

World-renowned animal rescue NGO Soi Dog Foundation, the leading organisation in Southeast Asia helping dogs and cats, has joined in support of Ukraine’s war-affected dogs and cats by teaming up with Poland’s oldest and largest animal welfare nonprofit, TOZ (Towarzystwo Opieki Nad Zwierzetami or Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), to help provide critical assistance to animals impacted by the Russian invasion of the country.

Thailand-based Soi Dog Foundation has committed to providing an immediate grant of $US250,000 that will help finance the completion of a purpose-built animal treatment clinic in the Polish town of Celestynów, which is serving as a coordination point for Ukrainian animals, and, in the interim, assist TOZ in giving urgent medical care to animals who are in desperate need right now.

The mass movement of refugees from Ukraine to countries throughout Europe has already seen around 2 million of them seek safety in neighbouring Poland and thousands of pets have made the perilous journey with their owners who have courageously refused to leave their beloved companions behind.

Soi Dog is taking the unprecedented step of assisting animals outside of Southeast Asia for the first time in its 19-year history, identifying the urgent need for medical intervention to some of the estimated 40,000 dogs and cats who have arrived in Poland during the course of the conflict.

TOZ, who have 79 branches and operate 11 shelters across Poland, have been providing urgent assistance to the animals who often arrive traumatized, skinny, dehydrated and in desperate need of medical attention.

But, their amazing efforts so far are in real danger of being in vain as they quickly run out of funds to continue to provide care to the animals most in need. And for those who require veterinary attention, there are few other options available.

“We would not typically be engaged in working outside of Asia but it is clear that the issues in Ukraine are immense, and while some of the needs of animals are being met, such as the provision of food, many others are not”, said Soi Dog co-founder, John Dalley MBE.

“TOZ is already in partnership with Mars Petcare and is receiving truckloads of food donations from them, which are distributed to reception points for refugees and their animals. So, for now, there is no shortage of food.”

Some owners and their pets have travelled non-stop over land for days, through Russian bombs and shelling, just to reach the safety of the Polish border, and more are descending on the country every day.

TOZ Social President and Shelter Director in Celestynów, Mr. Lukasz Balcer, said “Many of these people took only a tiny amount of luggage and their beloved animal with them.”

Examples of true companionship and the bond between human and animal are being witnessed on a daily basis in this conflict.

“In one case, we saw a touching example of an owner’s attachment to her animals”, said Lukasz. “An old woman. In one hand, she held a container with a cat. In the other hand, she held on a leash a huge dog that snuggled into her, providing comfort and seeking reassurance from each other in this terrifying situation. This is an amazing example of what true love is and the fact that friends are not abandoned, regardless of the circumstances.”

TOZ have also been working with Ukrainian shelters bringing dogs over in groups of 20 to 30 and placing them in shelters and temporary foster homes across Poland, and helping with the certification, microchipping and vaccination of pets needing to travel on from Poland to other EU countries but unable to do so without such documentation.

Whether or not a resolution to the conflict is reached in the coming weeks or months, one thing is for sure – the impact of the war will last much longer. John Dalley is in no doubt about that. “The crisis is certain to last for a long time to come, and the needs of the animals left behind are likely to be enormous. Soi Dog is committed to doing everything in its power to provide help where it is most needed.”

If you would like help the animals of Ukraine through Soi Dog Foundation and TOZ, please visit https://links.soidog.org/help-the-animals-of-ukraine

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Thaiger

    If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      World2 mins ago

      Will Smith apologises for Oscars outburst, after Academy rebuke
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 mins ago

      Health ministry revises criteria for administration of booster vaccine doses
      Pattaya7 mins ago

      Pattaya police raid karaoke bar, some partygoers also test positive for drugs
      Sponsored1 day ago

      ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
      image
      Thailand19 mins ago

      Thailand charity helps animals affected by the Ukraine conflict
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)27 mins ago

      Rural Doctors Society calls for government transparency on favipiravir supplies
      Video36 mins ago

      Thailand News Update | Covid Visa Extension pushed back to May 24th
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Tourism50 mins ago

      Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
      Thailand1 hour ago

      Put your water pistols away for Songkran 2022 | GMT
      Songkran1 hour ago

      Anutin tells Khao San Road operators to forego Songkran water-splashing events
      World5 hours ago

      Will Smith slaps Chris Rock, wins an Oscar (full speech)
      Thailand16 hours ago

      Cash-strapped Thai Airways sells aircraft seats for 35,000 baht a pair
      Thailand17 hours ago

      IKEA to open another store in Bangkok’s Phrom Phong area
      Thailand17 hours ago

      Thailand News Today | One Thai province to declare Covid endemic on April 1
      Thailand17 hours ago

      Prayut pushes pre-Songkran Covid boosters, 6 walk-in centres open in Bangkok
      Visa18 hours ago

      Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension now May 24, immigration gets stricter
      Thailand7 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending