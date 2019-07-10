Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya police purge on motorbike rental shops and renters

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

PHOTOS: Facebook/Sophon Cable

Pattaya Police are cracking down on tourists renting motorbikes in the coastal tourist city as well as the shops renting out the bikes. The current purge is in response to recent problems of marauding tourist bike groups making a nuisance of themselves in the seaside tourist city.

Sophon Cable reports that rental shops are now attracting attention from police who are issuing fines up to 2,000 baht for anyone renting motorbikes to tourists you don’t show a valid license. Renters now face a month in jail or a one thousand baht fine and shops renting bikes to tourists could face a fine of up to 2,000 baht for contravening the regulations.

Police are routinely inspecting shops around Pattaya checking on rental shop paperwork and checking of renter licenses and passports.

Pol Maj Arut Sathanon says Pattaya police are following orders handed down from the Royal Thai Police head office in Bangkok. Sophon reporters referred to ‘gangs of tourists’ on noisy motorbikes riding around Pattaya annoying other road users, tourists and residents.

Meanwhile, there was another serious accident this morning where two young Thai students were seriously injured in an incident with a tourist on a motorcycle. Pol Maj Arut said that all tourists must be in possession of an international driving licence (or other legal permit) to rent and ride a motorcycle in Thailand. Offenders could face a month in jail and a fine up to 1,000 baht or both.

Pattaya police are also cracking down on illegally adapted motorcycles and cars in the city.

SOURCE: Sophon Cable | ThaiVisa

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Pattaya

Thai lady fusses over scratch on car while Frenchman lies injured on the road

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

PHOTO: Raksiamnews

Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon rescue foundation rushed to a housing development to find a French pensioner laying in a pool of blood with head and facial injuries. At the scene they also found the man’s motorbike and a Thai woman fretting over her new Toyota Camry that was scratched on the rear panels.

67 year old Jean Paul 67 was taken to the Pattaya Memorial hospital after the Foundation attended to him at the scene. Witnesses at the Choke Chai 4 housing estate said that the Frenchman’s sight was “not what it used to be” and that the area was badly lit.

He was riding his motorbike and crashed into the back of the Camry.

“He probably couldn’t see where he was going on his Fino that was only slightly damaged.”

Witnesses say 52 year old Chorpraka Witchai seemed less concerned about the man’s wellbeing and more worried about her new car that was parked outside, according to Raksiamnews. She had only taken delivery from the showroom less than a week ago “…now this had happened!”.

SOURCE: Raksiamnews

Pattaya

Miracle magic Thai power generator rubbished by academic

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

PHOTO: 75 year old Cheun Fanmeik, making power out of cranking a handle – INN News

A retired electrical engineer and professor at the Lat Krabang Institute of Technology is slamming the invention of a ‘power generator’ by a Thai pensioner as nonsense.

75 year old Cheun Fanmeik, who used to work at the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, claims he could get thousands of watts of power without traditional fuels. While he wouldn’t give away specific details about his generator, he told reporters he didn’t need oil, gas or coal to run the contraption – the generator uses a gear system which needs to be wound up by hand for about 15 minutes.

Chon Buri based Mr Fanmeik has ‘copyrighted’ the device and already received a patent from Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce. He claims he was able to power his house for 6- 8 hours without using any fuel, just the stored up power from winding up his ‘generator’.

But Professor Dusit Suksawat at the Lat Krabang Institute of Technology says the physics just doesn’t add up and is “all a fake claim”.

“If the guy said he was able to produce 20 watts of power (instead of ‘thousands’) I would be prepared to believe him.”

He called on the inventor to present his machine and data for scientific analysis, according to Workpoint News.

Cheun said he had been working on the machine for more than a decade but many people commenting online ridiculed the claims.

 

SOURCE: Workpoint News

Pattaya

New Pattaya police chief ‘reads the riot act’ to pubs and nightclubs

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

PHOTOS: 77Kaoded

The new Pattaya police chief is laying down the law for pubs and nightclubs around Pattaya about rules and regulations. A meeting over the weekend heard that customers under 20 were not permitted, customers must not bring drugs or weapons into the venues and that closing hours must be strictly adhered to. 100 local staff, owners and managers were in attendance to be told to improve safety and security after a number of high profile stings in recent weeks.

The new Police chief, Pol Col Prawit Chorseng, also said they will punish people involved in human trafficking. He has taken over the top police job after Pol Col Pongphanmaneethet and four deputies were transferred after prostitution and underage sex were found operating at a property on Soi 6 a few weeks ago.

77kaoded report that the new chief was acting on direct orders from the NCPO who are still pulling the levers before the new cabinet is endorsed by HM The King.

SOURCE: 77Kaoded

Trending