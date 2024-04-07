Speeding car crashes into Nonthaburi noodle shop; driver suspected of DUI

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Chaos erupted at a roadside noodle shop when a speeding sedan crashed into the establishment, leaving customers and the shop owner in shock. The 46 year old driver, identified as Mongkol, refused to take a breathalyzer test, citing a mouth injury as the reason. This incident took place in the late hours of yesterday on Highway 345 in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi province.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency services discovered a bronze-grey Toyota Vios with significant front-end damage blocking the entrance to a seafood shop. Inside the vehicle, Mongkol was found in a state of apparent intoxication. First responders administered first aid and prepared to extricate him using special equipment. However, Mongkol regained consciousness and managed to exit the vehicle unaided, albeit with apparent signs of alcohol impairment.

After treating his bleeding mouth, police attempted to conduct an alcohol breath test, but Mongkol was unable to comply due to his injury. Consequently, he was transported to Pak Kret Hospital 2 for medical treatment and a blood test to determine his blood alcohol content.

In the aftermath of the crash, the noodle cart was found in ruins, with ingredients and cooking utensils scattered across the ground. Additionally, two motorcycles were severely damaged, one belonging to a delivery rider and the other to the noodle shop itself.

Sopha Bangyai, the 52 year old noodle shop owner, recounted that she was preparing food for two waiting customers when the sedan suddenly veered off the road and ploughed into her cart and the two motorcycles. Thankfully, she was not injured.

Phuranai Longdee, a 26 year old delivery rider, shared that he had parked his motorcycle beside a table before going to order noodles. As he sat down, he witnessed the car spinning out of control from the road and striking his motorcycle before crashing into the noodle cart and another motorcycle, causing extensive damage.

Following the incident, police from Chaiyapruek Station documented the scene and instructed all affected parties to file a report. The police are now awaiting the results of Mongkol’s blood test to ascertain his level of intoxication and will further discuss compensation claims with the parties involved.