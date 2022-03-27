Gas pipe falls on Rayong construction worker, kills him

A gas pipe fell on a construction worker in Rayong yesterday, killing him. A backhoe that was supposed to lift the pipe couldn’t handle the pipe’s weight, and the pipe fell into a ditch where three workers were connecting gas pipes. Two workers managed to jump out and narrowly escape, while one did not. The pipe fell on him, and he became trapped by piles of mud dug in the ditch.

The other workers rushed to help the victim, but could not revive him. They immediately alerted rescue workers and police. Police were preparing to call a foreman and other workers for questioning to find out more about the cause of the incident.

A police lieutenant said the accident happened at an industrial estate road in tambon Map Ta Phut of Muang district.



The worker was killed just one day after another worker was killed when a large steel pipe fell on him on Friday. The worker killed on Friday worked at another part of the same industrial estate.

Last month, three workers were killed and four others injured when a structure collapsed at a construction site for the luxury complex One Bangkok. It was believed that the structure collapsed while workers were pouring mortar on the first story of the building, which is off Rama 4 Road in the capital’s Pathum Wan district. One Bangkok is said to be the biggest real estate project in Thailand with a budget of more than 120 billion baht. SOURCE: Bangkok Post