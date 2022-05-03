Connect with us

Thailand

Pattaya police invite media to inspect the Walking Street makeover – safer, better, more secure

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo via Pattaya Tourist Police

Business owners and staff along Pattaya’s high profile Walking Street are ready to to welcome visitors, both Thai and foreigners, after waiting for over 2 years. Pattaya police have paid a visit the street in a media stunt to declare the street is now ready, and safe, for visitors to return.

They’ve been setting up checkpoints and urging security guards in ‘bars’ and shops to monitor “inappropriate incidents” and immediately report them to the police.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration cancelled the Test & Go and Sandbox programs and relaxed measures and conditions to enter Thailand, which started on May 1… no Covid-19 tests or quarantine are now required for vaccinated travellers. Unvaccinated or under-vaccinated travellers may also now enter Thailand but require a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before their travel. Read more HERE.

Police set checkpoints at Pattaya Walking Street

Photo via Pattaya Tourist Police

Also, the ‘official’ alcohol curfew is now extended to midnight from the former limit of 11 pm.

Thai media reported that different businesses on Pattaya Walking Street are now dusting off the bars and preparing to welcome more tourists after being ordered to close 2 years ago. One business owner told Thai media that she had reorganised her shop, according to the Covid-19 prevention measures – opening as a ‘restaurant’ that can serve alcohol. Tables were now arranged at a ‘safe’ distance, and ATK tests would be offered at the door. She said she was eagerly awaiting the arrival of tourists again and re-starting her business.

Last Sunday, the head of the local tourist police, Pitchaya Khewplueng, together with other authorities, visited the popular walking street to invite the media and report that the famous Pattaya street was again ready for visitors.

Police asked security guards to keep their eyes on crime and take care of visitors’ safety and security.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | MRG Online

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    PapayaBokBok
    2022-05-03 22:54
    Are those kids on the left with the bike helmets? Somchai checking out the ladies in red dresses....maybe hang around for the ping pong show Kids eat free! Faster! Harder! Stronger! Better!
    image
    Soidog
    2022-05-03 23:41
    7 hours ago, Thaiger said: in a media stunt Yep, says it all really. I’ve often been in bars in various towns and had the local Tourist police turn up for a quick photo opportunity. A few snaps with smiling…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

