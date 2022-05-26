Family moves out after 14 cobras invade house in southern Thailand

A family in Songkhla province in southern Thailand moved out of their house on Monday after they discovered 14 cobras living inside with them. The family kept discovering more and more cobras over a period of four days until they had enough, and decided to leave for good.

The 43 year old renter of the house, Erawan, said he found the first newborn baby cobra on Saturday, which jumped out of a hole in the concrete floor. Erawan kept discovering more and more of the venomous snakes – curled up under pillows, inside his children’s shoes, inside clothes, paper bags, blankets and in the wardrobe.

On Monday, Erawan decided to leave the house in Hat Yai district with his family of five to stay with relatives. He said that cobras present a great risk to his children and he was worried more would come up out of the floorboards.

The next day, Erawan returned to the house to hunt down more snakes. He sprayed insecticide into the hole and 7 more baby cobras wriggled out. In total, 14 cobras were found and shedded snake skin was strewn around the house.

Erawan estimated his family had lived in the house with the cobras for more than one month, and he said it was lucky no one was bitten and injured. The family decided to permanently move house. The landlord understood, and said he would renovate the entire house to get rid of the snakes.

The previous tenant of the house, a 62 year old man, said that he too found cobras in the house while he was living there. He said he saw two cobras shedding their skin outside, so he killed them.

SOURCE: Thairath